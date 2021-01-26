JEFFERSON — A Todd man has been charged with two counts relating to child pornography.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Ray Toliver, 33, was charged with one count of second degree sex exploiting of a minor and one count of third degree sex exploiting of a minor. The arrest was handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and other organizations.
According to the warrant for arrest, Toliver unlawfully, willfully and feloniously distributed material containing a visual representation of an unidentified minor, between the ages of 11 and 13, engaged in sexual activity on July 4, 2020.
Toliver was arrested on Jan. 21 and is currently being held at The Ashe County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
The Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they become available.
