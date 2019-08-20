ASHE COUNTY — Tourists spent $60.73 million during their visits to Ashe County between January and December 2018, according to the Ashe County Economic Development office.
The more than $60 million spent by tourists in 2018 represents a 5.33 percent increase over tourist spending in 2017, according to an Aug. 20 email from Ashe County Director of Economic Development Cathy Barr.
Annual tourism spending has increased by more than $18.5 million since 2010, according to data provided by Barr.
With $6.4 million coming to Ashe County by way of local and state tax receipts, the tourist spending from 2018 amounts to $231.06 in tax savings per Ashe County resident, Barr said.
The tourism data was collected as part of a study called “The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties,” prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association, Barr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.