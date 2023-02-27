WEST JEFFERSON - West Jefferson was one of 25 towns and counties that received a feasibility study grant from the North Carolina Department of Transportation board to determine whether a new sidewalk or bicycle path would be an added benefit to the community.
According to the NCDOT, the total grant for West Jefferson is $72,100 with $56,000 coming from federal money and $16,100 coming from the state.
The feasibility study will be done with the idea in mind of constructing a sidewalk that will connect downtown West Jefferson to the area around Ashemont Drive where Ingles and McDonald’s are.
Two other locations within the NCDOT District 11 area received grants. Boone received a $118,450 state-funded grant to study the possibility of paving a trail along the Greenway and Wilkesboro received a $118,450 state-funded grant to study the creation of a paved trail connecting the Woodfield and Westwood neighborhoods.
Overall, the state approved $2.06 million in grant funding for these pathway feasibility studies and $388,000 was funded through additional money from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“We’re excited because this money will allow these communities to take the first step toward something that could have a lasting, positive impact,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette in a statement. “We know that bike and walking paths help connect communities and improve the quality of life for residents in immeasurable ways.”
According to the NCDOT, feasibility studies will be conducted to evaluate the viability of a transportation project, complete initial stages of design and environmental review and develop implementation strategies. The studies included cost estimates and will offer multiple routes for these sidewalks and pathways. There will also be additional public input that will play a role in each study’s conclusions. For these specific grants, the types of projects that were considered included paths shared by walkers, runners and cyclists as well as paved trails, greenways and sidewalks.
