JEFFERSON — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire call shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 on Friendship Road just outside of Jefferson. The Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, West Jefferson Fire Department, New River Fire Department and Ashe Medics were on the scene.
According to Craig Little of the JFD, the believed cause of the fire was a Christmas light shorting out. Little said that while there were residents home when it happened, there were no injuries reported.
The fire damaged the back wall of the trailer enough to create a hole next to the back door, while smoke poured out of every door and window. Upon the arrival of a WJFD water tank truck, responders were able to douse the flames and end the situation.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates if they develop.
