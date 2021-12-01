NEWLAND — Trees for Troops®, the national program that provides free, farm-grown Christmas trees to armed forces members and their families each Christmas, is off and running for 2021. This marks the 17th year of the program.
Since Trees for Troops began in 2005, farmers have donated 262,265 trees to servicemen and women. This year, through the efforts of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and its members, North Carolina has pledged to donate 600 trees between the two pick-up locations.
Avery is one of two locations, along with Laurel Springs, participating again this year in the initiative. The annual Trees for Troops event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association will send 250 real Christmas trees to troops and military families, with the trees’ final destination being MacDill AFB in Florida.
Trees for Troops is a program of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, working together with FedEx and American Christmas tree farmers and retailers. Trees are provided through the generosity of Christmas tree growers, retailers, and consumers across the country, with shipping provided by FedEx. Each year the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association hosts two loading events where NC growers donate and load trees.
The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501©(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas for U.S. troops through the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among the fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. Trees for Troops was selected by the U.S. Coast Guard as the recipient of the 2017 Spirit of Hope Award. To learn more, click to www.treesfortroops.org or call (800) 965-1653.
Among the participants in this year’s event will be Jennifer Greene, Executive Director of the NC Christmas Tree Association, as well as volunteers from the NC Christmas Tree Association, local Christmas tree farmers and workers, local volunteers, as well as the JROTC group from Avery County High School.
For more information, email info@ncchristmastrees.com.
While participating in events held or sponsored by the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association (NCCTA) “social distancing” must be practiced and face coverings worn at all times to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19. Because COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is spread mainly from person-to-person contact, NCCTA has put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, NCCTA cannot guarantee that its participants, volunteers, partners, or others in attendance will not become infected with COVID-19.
In light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19, individuals who fall within any of the categories below should not engage in NCCTA events and/or other face to face fundraising activities. By attending a NCCTA event, you certify that you do not fall into any of the following categories:
1. Individuals who currently or within the past fourteen (14) days have experienced any symptoms associated with COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath among others;
2. Individuals who have traveled at any point in the past fourteen (14) days either internationally or to a community in the U.S. that has experienced or is experiencing sustained community spread of COVID-19; or
3. Individuals who believe that they may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not yet cleared as non-contagious by state or local public health authorities or the health care team responsible for their treatment.
Participants and volunteers agree to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (symptoms typically include fever, cough, and shortness of breath) and, contact NCCTA at office@ncchristmastrees.com if he/she experiences symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days after participating or volunteering with NCCTA.
