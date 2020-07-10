DEEP GAP — A married couple was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Deep Gap on the night of July 8, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
"On July 8, 2020 at 10 p.m., a 911 call was received at Watauga Communications regarding 172 Born Again Drive, in Deep Gap," the WCSO stated. "The caller stated that he had found his brother and sister-in-law deceased."
WCSO deputies responded along with Watauga Medics and Deep Gap Fire Department to the address and found Douglass Allen Watson, 57, and Elizabeth Case Watson, 57, to be deceased in the home. Upon initial investigation, both individuals appear to have suffered gunshot wounds, WCSO stated.
"The incident is believed to be domestic in nature; however, the investigation is still ongoing," WCSO stated. "During this difficult time, our thoughts are with the Watson family during this tragic loss."
WCSO Major Kelly Redmon said he did believe anyone else resided at the address.
This story is developing. Check ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
