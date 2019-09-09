WEST JEFFERSON — Two people were transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 221 South around 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9.
Amanda Steele, 18, of Jefferson, traveled south on U.S. 221 in a Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle departed the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and traveled down an embankment, where it then came to rest, according to West Jefferson Police Officer Michael Vido.
West Jefferson Fire Department used a chainsaw to clear the brush surrounding the vehicle in order to extract the driver and passenger.
Benjamin Madison, 20, of Laurel Springs, was the passenger in the vehicle. Both Steele and Madison were in stable condition and transported to AMH by Ashe Medics, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics.
Ashe County Rescue Squad was also on the scene, and Vido said Wings Air Rescue was initially called in.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.