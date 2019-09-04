JEFFERSON — A two-car collision on N.C. 16 Wednesday, Sept. 4 left two injured and shut down the highway for nearly an hour.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trp. Jason Brown, the driver of a black Ford Mustang, Donna Poindexter, 37, of Sparta, was heading east on N.C. 16 when it veered into the left lane. Brown said a witness to the accident said the car was not passing or avoiding anything, and he believes the driver was likely looking down at something in the car.
The Mustang collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Christopher Little, 41, of Crumpler, heading the other direction around 11 a.m., leaving both drivers injured. Both drivers were rushed to Ashe Memorial Hospital by Ashe Medics, who were on the scene alongside the Highway Patrol, Ashe County Rescue Squad, Jefferson Police Department and Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
Brown said Poindexter and Little were both flown to Johnson City Medical Center upon arrival at AMH.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
