MEAT CAMP — Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a structure fire in Meat Camp Saturday afternoon.
The structure fire was in the 1600 block of Hopewell Church Road in Meat Camp and was dispatched just before 4 p.m. on April 1.
According to Watauga County Emergency Services EM Planner/Administrative Assistant Emma Ward, the fire started on the front porch due to unattended stove ashes. Two occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, and both were transported to Watauga Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Ward.
“The fire marshal office would like to remind you to dispose of ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep the ash container at least 10 feet away from your home and any other nearby buildings,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider. “It is also a good idea to saturate the ashes with water before throwing them in the woods. Ashes and coals can stay hot for several days in a bucket.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, guidelines for safe use of wood and pellet burning stoves include:
Install the stove, chimney connectors and chimneys following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional do the installation.
Wood stoves should have the label of a qualified testing laboratory.
In wood stoves, burn only dry, seasoned wood. In pellet stoves, burn only dry, seasoned wood pellets.
Start the fire with newspaper or kindling, never with a flammable liquid, such as lighter fluid, kerosene or gasoline.
Keep the doors of your wood stove closed unless loading or stoking the live fire.
Allow ashes to cool before disposing. Dispose of ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep the ash container at least 10 feet away from the home and any other nearby buildings. Douse and saturate the ashes with water.
Chimneys and vents need to be cleaned and inspected at least once a year.
Along with Meat Camp Fire, Todd Fire, Boone Fire, Deep Gap Fire, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, Watauga County Emergency and BREMCO were dispatched.
The last Meat Camp Fire unit cleared the scene at 7:05 p.m.
