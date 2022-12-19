ASHE COUNTY - Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of two individuals in Jefferson and Lansing over the weekend.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call about a male subject walking around the West Jefferson area carrying a hatchet. Later that afternoon, Sheriff Deputies arrested Thomas Lee Howard Jr. “TJ”, 32, of Crumpler, for drug-related charges. Howard was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, one count of manufacturing a Schedule 1 controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances. Howard is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $40,000 bond.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call reporting a male subject armed with a hatchet causing damage to storefront buildings and residential apartments in downtown Lansing. Sheriff Deputies Johnson and Wingler began a search of the immediate area and were able to locate the subject. Jason Dwayne Bennett, 34, of Wytheville, Virginia, was arrested and is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond. Many businesses and residential properties, including the Lansing Post Office, sustained several thousand dollars of damage. Bennett was initially charged with four counts of injury to personal property and one count of going armed to terror of the public. Additional charges are expected in the immediate future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.