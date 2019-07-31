Two-vehicle wreck closes U.S. 221

TODD — A two-vehicle wreck closed U.S. 221 near Station Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.
Ashe Medics, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Fleetwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue were on the scene. One person was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
