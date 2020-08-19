ASHE COUNTY — Five years after starting, the U.S. 221 widening project continues on with two sections very near completion.
While many North Carolina Department of Transportation projects were affected by drops in traffic due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. 221 widening project continued as planned.
As follows is a breakdown of progress on the U.S. 221 widening project as of Aug. 19, according to NCDOT Division 11 Construction Engineer Trent Beaver:
Sections A and B — starting from the junction of U.S. 421, continuing past Idlewild Road and across South Fork New River — are clustered into one contract worth $46 million, handled since December 2015 by James R. Vannoy & Sons of Jefferson.
The section is approximately 99 percent complete.
“The contractor is currently placing the final layer of asphalt pavement throughout the project, with final pavement markings and sign installation remaining,” Beaver said. “The project should be totally completed by late September or early October.”
Section C — past the bridge over South Fork New River to the N.C. 194 junction at Baldwin Road — is contracted for $53 million to Vecellio and Grogan of Beckley, W.V., which began work in February 2017, according to Beaver.
Beaver said the section is approximately 95 percent complete. He added that the contractor has switched traffic to the southbound lanes to complete grading on the northbound side, and the project should be completed later this year or in early 2021.
Section D — from N.C. 194 to the four-way stoplight in West Jefferson — was completed by Vannoy & Sons between March 2015 and January 2019.
The $21.3 million contract price for Section D went over budget by about $1.3 million, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Section E — North of the four-way stoplight in West Jefferson to U.S. 221 Business and N.C. 88 in Jefferson — was let March 17 with construction scheduled to begin July 1. James R. Vannoy & Sons Construction was awarded the contract in the amount of $27.4 million
The contract completion date has been set at Nov. 11, 2024. Beaver noted the construction on Section E should be “very similar” to Section D.
Ashe Post & Times will continue to provide updates on the U.S. 221 widening project as they are made available.
