WEST JEFFERSON - Crews have been hard at work through the fall and winter months so far on widening U.S. Highway 221 from West Jefferson to Jefferson, and according to the latest update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the project is still expected to be completed on time by the end of 2025.
According to NC DOT Division 11 Engineer Michael L. Poe, the anticipated completion date for the entire project will be Dec. 15, 2025 and the project is currently 60% complete.
“The project contractor has recently completed major traffic shifts at various locations along the project that will allow them to continue working throughout the winter months on items such as a 1,700-square-foot sound wall, a 300-foot surcharge load and other roadway construction items,” Poe said.
Looking back at the project timeline provided by the NCDOT, construction on widening Highway 221 started in December of 2015 and was divided into five different sections. Section A was the 2.8-mile stretch of road between Idlewild Road and the interchange at U.S. Highway 421. Section B was the 1.8-mile section of road from Idlewild Road to the South Fork of the New River. Section C included four miles of road that traveled from the twin bridges area at the New River to the intersection with N.C. Highway 194. Those three sections were all completed in 2020. Section D was the first part of the project to be completed. It was the four-mile stretch of road from the Highway 194 intersection to the N.C. Highway 163 intersection in West Jefferson. That part was completed in 2019. Section E, the fifth and final section of the project, is 3.5 miles from the Highway 163 intersection to the U.S. Highway 221 Business and N.C. Highway 88 intersection in Jeffferson. Construction of that part of the project began in July of 2020.
The initial cost estimate of the 10-year highway construction project was $154.7 million.
