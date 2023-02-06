ASHE COUNTY - It comes without saying that the recent property revaluation in Ashe County raised some question for people trying to understand why their property value might have increased and how this will affect their 2023 tax bill.
Ashe County is one of 26 counties across North Carolina that conducted a property revaluation for the 2023 year. According to North Carolina General Statute 105-286, counties are required to conduct property reappraisals at least once every eight years. According to Ashe County Tax Administrator Chris Lambert, the county adopted a resolution in 2008 to conduct reappraisals in a four-year cycle as recommended by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
“As you know, revaluations are rarely popular with taxpayers. A lot of the time, the ‘sticker shock’ often makes property owners angry and fearful about their expected property values and expected tax bills,” Lambert said.
With the current real estate market and the rise in home prices over the last couple of years, property values across the county went up for almost all homeowners. Some values rose significantly enough for property owners to think that the property tax rate was the problem.
“While property values and property taxes are closely related, taxes have nothing to do with the revaluation. The purpose of the revaluation is not to increase or decrease property values to collect more or less revenue. It’s to equalize values among property classes,” Lambert explained.
A property tax increase would be used in a time when tax revenue simply does not equal the amount of budget expenditures for a county. Revaluations do not work that way.
“Although the 2023 revaluation resulted in an estimated tax base increase, it does not mean that all taxpayers will see an increase in their property tax bill. History has shown that all of the prior year tax rates during a revaluation year were adjusted around the revenue-neutral rate to help offset any tax base increase,” Lambert said. “If the tax rate is adjusted like it has been historically, the county would collect the same total tax revenue – not producing a tax increase.”
Looking back at previous data from property revaluations, in 1991 the tax rate dropped from .62 to .48 cents per $100 while the tax base increased 42.8%. In 1998, the tax rate dropped from .58 to .45 cents per $100 and yet the tax base increased 43.95%. The property revaluation in 2006 saw the largest drop in property tax rate from .61 to .395 cents per $100, but also saw the largest tax base increase at 67.36%. In 2015, the tax rate increased from .40 to .433 cents per $100 but the tax base decreased 6.28%. In the most recent revaluation in 2019, the tax rate did not change and the tax base only changed slightly with an increase of less than a full percentage point (0.96%).
The 2023 property revaluation will provide an estimated tax base increase of 43.55%. Lambert said the tax rate for 2023 will be set in June. The current tax rate is .51 cents per $100 and that rate was the same in 2021. From 2015 through 2020, the property tax rate was .443 cents per $100.
How do property revaluations/reappraisals work?
The process of reappraising property begins by appraising all parcels from scratch, meaning the new values are created without using any prior values assessed by the county using what they call “mass appraisal techniques.”
“Mass Appraisal is the process of appraising a large number of properties as of a given effective date using statistical analysis to arrive at uniform and equitable values. A valuation model is developed to replicate changes in supply and demand over a large area. It differs from single-property appraisal (fee appraisal), in which a market analysis is performed for only the subject parcel,” Lambert explained.
The reappraisal staff use a wide variety of information to be able to accurately compile these property revaluations.
“The reappraisal staff are continually verifying property information through site visits, building permit information, property owner information, listing forms and recorded documents (plats, deeds, etc.). The reappraisal staff are continually analyzing and verifying sales for market data to use in the reappraisal. The staff reviews all deeds recorded in the Register of Deeds Office. If any questions arise, our staff will mail questionnaires out to the buyer/seller or contact them by phone. They also utilize local fee appraisers, realtors and MLS information,” Lambert said. “The reappraisal staff examines building cost to aid in the development of the Schedule of Values. Sources used include local builders and contractors, insurance professionals, building supply businesses, etc. They take this information and compile it to produce the Schedule of Values which is tested and applied to all properties in the county to provide fair and equitable assessments among all property classes allowable by state law and the North Carolina Department of Revenue Guidelines.”
How Ashe County’s property tax compares to other locations
Ashe County currently has the 15th lowest property tax rate in North Carolina at .51 cents per $100. Watauga County has the lowest property tax rate in the state at .318 cents per $100. Avery County ranks fifth in the state with the lowest property tax rate at .40 cents per $100.
Alleghany County’s property tax rate is .597 cents per $100, which ranks as the 28th lowest in the state. Wilkes County has the highest property tax rate among neighboring counties at .66 cents per $100, which is 50th out of the 100 North Carolina counties.
For many people in Ashe County, citizens have raised the question of why the county doesn’t tax second-home owners and other non-full-time residents at a higher property tax rate to help residents that live here year-round.
“While this is an idea and practiced in other states, it is not allowed by the North Carolina State Constitution’s Uniformity Clause,” Lambert said.
That clause states that “uniformity of taxation is accomplished when the tax is levied equally and uniformly on all subjects in the same class.” Smith v. State, 349 N.C. 332 (1998)(internal citations omitted). Because local governments cannot classify property differently, it must tax all property within its jurisdiction uniformly—that is, with a single rate.”
Ashe County’s historical property tax rates
* Data provided by the Ashe County Tax Administration Office
1972 - .79 cents
1973 - .75 cents
1974 - .30 cents
1975 - .42 cents
1976 - .50 cents
1977 - .52 cents
1978 - .52 cents
1979 - .58 cents
1980 - .58 cents
1981 - .58 cents
1982 - .58 cents
1983 - .51 cents
1984 - .51 cents
1985 - .57 cents
1986 - .57 cents
1987 - .595 cents
1988 - .62 cents
1989 - .62 cents
1990 - .48 cents
1991 - .50 cents
1992 - .58 cents
1993 - .58 cents
1994 - .58 cents
1995 - .58 cents
1996 - .58 cents
1997 - .58 cents
1998 - .45 cents
1999 - .52 cents
2000 - .52 cents
2001 - .58 cents
2002 - .58 cents
2003 - .58 cents
2004 - .58 cents
2005 - .61 cents
2006 - .395 cents
2007 - .395 cents
2008 - .425 cents
2009 - .425 cents
2010 - .425 cents
2011 - .40 cents
2012 - .40 cents
2013 - .40 cents
2014 - .40 cents
2015 - .433 cents
2016 - .433 cents
2017 - .433 cents
2018 - .433 cents
2019 - .433 cents
2020 - .433 cents
2021 - .51 cents
2022 - .51 cents
