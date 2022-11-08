featured Unofficial Ashe County election results Staff report Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHE COUNTY - Unofficial election results as of 8:30 p.m. with all 17 precincts, early voting and absentee ballots being reported. US SenateMatthew Hoh (Green Party) – 80Cheri Beasley (Democratic Party) – 3142Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian Party) – 186Ted Budd (Republican Party) – 8337U.S. House of Representatives District 5Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) – 8595Kyle Parrish (Democratic Party) – 3159NC State Senate District 47Ralph Hise (Republican Party) – 8956NC House of Representatives District 93Ben Massey (Democratic Party) – 3396Ray Pickett (Republican Party) – 8281District Attorney District 34Tom E. Horner (Republican Party) – 8870Board of Commissioners (Three seats available)Mike Eldreth (Republican Party) – 7966Todd A. McNeill (Republican Party) – 8453Chuck Olive (Republican Party) – 7734Beth Sorrell (Democratic Party) – 3636Clerk of Superior CourtPam W. Barlow (Republican Party) – 9626Register of DeedsDeaett R. Roten (Democratic Party) – 7004SheriffB. Phil Howell (Republican Party) – 9444Board of Education (Three seats available)Wes Cornwell – 2764Ernest Crosby – 1361Dianne Eldreth – 6093Polly Sexton Jones – 5059Drew Martin – 2748Joseph (Joe) Miller – 1674Toni Wall – 1772Janet Ward – 3204Robin Brown – 2832Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Two seats available)Ryan Huffman – 6525Terry Munday – 4022Joshua Biggers – 3259NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3Richard Dietz (Republican Party) – 8447Lucy Inman (Democratic Party) – 3170NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5Sam J. Ervin IV (Democratic Party) – 3278Trey Allen (Republican Party) – 8350NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8Julee Tate Flood (Republican Party) – 8396Carolyn Jennings Thompson (Democratic Party) – 3144NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9Brad A. Salmon (Democratic Party) – 3011Donna Stroud (Republican Party) – 8556NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10John M. Tyson (Republican Party) – 8377Gale Murray Adams (Democratic Party) – 3144NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11Darren Jackson (Democratic Party) – 3132Michael J. Stading (Republican Party) – 8386NC Superior Court Judge District 23 Seat 1Michael D. Duncan (Republican Party) – 9001NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 1Robert (Rob) Crumpton (Republican Party) – 8912NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 2William (Bill) Brooks (Republican Party) – 8906NC District Court Judge District 23 Seat 3Laura Byrd Luffman (Republican Party) – 8847 Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 