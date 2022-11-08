ASHE COUNTY - Unofficial election numbers in Ashe County show that Republicans Todd McNeill and Chuck Olive have been re-elected to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. Two school board members, Dianne Eldreth and Polly Jones, were also re-elected for another term on the Ashe County Board of Education.
McNeill led all commissioner vote totals with 8,453 (30.42%) while Olive garnered 7,966 votes (28.67%). The third commissioner seat went to Republican challenger Mike Eldreth with 7,734 votes (27.83%). Democratic challenger Beth Sorrell was fourth with 3,636 votes (13.08%).
Dianne Eldreth received the largest amount of votes for the school board with 6,093 (22.01%) followed by Jones with 5,059 (18.28%). The third school board seat will go to Janet Ward who received 3,204 votes (11.58%). Robin Brown was fourth with 2,832 votes (10.23%) followed by incumbent Wes Cornwell in fifth with 2,764 votes (9.99%). Drew Martin was sixth with 2,748 votes (9.93%), Toni Wall was seventh with 1,772 votes (6.4%), Joseph (Joe) Miller was eighth with 1,674 votes (6.05%) and Ernest Crosby was ninth with 1,361 votes (4.92%).
In the final contested county race, two seats were available for Ashe County Soil and Water Supervisor. Ryan Huffman received the most votes with 6,525 votes (46.91%) and Terry Munday had the second-highest total with 4,022 (28.91%). Joshua Biggers was third with 3,259 (23.43%).
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, Ashe County Register of Deeds Deaett R. Roten and Ashe County Clerk of Superior Court Pam W. Barlow all ran unopposed and were easily re-elected.
Overall in Ashe County, unofficial vote totals show 11,832 ballots were cast in this election. That number is approximately 59% of the registered voters in the county.
In the North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 race, Republican incumbent Representative Ray Pickett won with 21,396 votes (58.93%) with all 40 precincts in the district reporting. Democratic challenger Ben Massey finished with 14,910 votes (41.07%).
Ralph Hise ran unopposed in the NC Senate District 47 race and was elected with 61,808 votes.
Rep. Virginia Foxx was well on the way to victory at of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night with 170,627 votes (63.42%). Democratic challenger Kyle Parrish received 98,426 votes (36.58%) with 249 of 261 precincts in the district reporting their results.
In the United States Senate race between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley, Budd is currently ahead with 1,760,323 votes (51.03%). Beasley has 1,615,549 votes (46.83%). As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, 88% of the precincts across North Carolina have reported their results.
