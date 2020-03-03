ASHE COUNTY — The unofficial voting results from Ashe County were tallied Tuesday, March 3, with all 17 precincts, absentee and one stop votes pushing candidates through the 2020 North Carolina primaries.
Republicans
At the local level, the six republican candidates who threw their hats into the ring for a spot on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners went through a primary to trim the field to three. Former N.C. House Representative Jonathan Jordan led the field with 1,890 votes, winning 10 of the voting options in Ashe. Incumbent William Sands finished second with 1,684 votes, and Jerry Powers finished in the third and final winning spot. Incumbent Commissioner Paula Perry finished fourth with 1,389.
Donna Shumate received Ashe’s favor in her bid for the fourth seat as a N.C. District Court Judge with 1,937 votes, edging out Matthew Leach’s 1,273. However, Leach is leading with 50.77 percent of the vote in the district race with 43 out of 60 precincts reported as of presstime.
On the federal level, republican Ashe County voters overwhelmingly threw their support behind President Donald Trump, whose 3,322 votes were 94.8 percent of the total.
The state level saw incumbent Senator Thom Tillis win Ashe with 2,599 votes, almost 10 times as many as second-placed Larry Holmquist. Lt. Governor Dan Forest’s bid for the Governor’s Mansion received more than 90 percent of the vote in Ashe to beat out Holly Grange, while Mark Robinson’s run at Forest’s current seat was buoyed by a 579 margin of victory.
Jim O’Neill was Ashe’s republican choice for N.C. Attorney General, winning 1,292 votes, Anthony Street received the most votes for N.C. Auditor with 1,791, Mike Causey won the race to represent the GOP in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Insurance while Josh Dobson edged Chuck Stanley in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Labor. Chad Brown was Ashe’s choice to run for N.C. Secretary of State and Catherine Truitt defeated Craig Horn by 26 Ashe County votes in her bid for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Democrats
Out of the 15 candidates in the running for the Presidential election primary, Joe Biden came out on top with 964 votes. Bernie Sanders was runner-up with 528 votes and Michael Bloomburg followed with 373 votes. Elizabeth Warren finished with a total of 221 votes. Other candidates had a total of 53 collective votes and the remaining 56 fell under the “No Preference” category.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham took first place with 1,687 votes. Erica Smith came in second place with 395 votes. The other three candidates achieved 164 combined votes.
At the state level, incumbent Ray Russell ran against Turner Doolittle in the race to represent District 93 in the N.C. House of Representatives. Russell was Ashe’s Democratic choice to represent the district, racking up a total of 2,100 votes and receiving 98.1 percent of the overall vote.
Running for election to the U.S. House to represent the N.C. 5th Congressional District were David Brown and Eric Hughes. Brown came out victorious, racking up 1,349 votes while Hughes finished with 518.
At the state level, the race for the coveted position of N.C. governor was battled out by incumbent Roy Cooper and Ernest Reeves. Cooper finished strong with 2,042 votes while Reeves received 282.
Out of the six candidates for a chance in the running for N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Yvonne Holley came out on top with 509 votes. Runner-up was Terry Duyn with 330 votes and Chaz Beasley was not far behind with 312.
Beth Wood who is running for N.C. Auditor received the majority of Democratic Ashe County voters with 1,621 votes, Jenna Wadsworth took the lead in the race for N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture winning 1,050 votes, Jen Mangrum received the most votes for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction with 782 and Matt Leatherman came out on top winning 871 votes in the race for N.C. Treasurer.
On the Libertarian ballot, 16 votes were cast for a presidential preference, with Vermin Supreme receiving six. No other ballots received votes as of presstime.
Canvassing for the primary will be Friday, March 13, according to Devon Houck of the Ashe County Board of Elections. Houck added there are 28 provisional ballots, which will be tallied when the vote count is made official.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
