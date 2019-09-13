JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education awarded Vannoy Construction with a contract to begin preliminary rough grading and sediment control at the site of the new building for Ashe County Middle School after opening bids Thursday, Sept. 12.
Vannoy Construction's bid on the project totaled $649,000 with a completion time of 100 days. As the board of education wants the preliminary stages of the project to be completed as soon as possible, Chairman C.B. Jones said after closed session that the timeframe was the biggest factor in the board's consideration.
"We would like to get this done this fall, if possible," board member Lee Beckworth said while making a motion to award Vannoy Construction with the contract. Beckworth's motion was seconded by board member Dianne Eldreth.
The motion carried unanimously. Board member Keith McClure was absent for the vote.
Other contractors who placed bids on the project included Tri-County Paving, ALH, Eller Excavating & Hauling and Padco Excavating.
The following were their total bids and times of completion:
- Tri-County Paving — $635,987; 240 days.
- ALH — $826,785; 175 days.
- Eller Excavating — $992,851.27; 120 days.
- Padco Excavating — $1,099,600; 182 days.
Representatives from each contracting company were in attendance for the meeting, as well as the middle school project's architect Larry Greene, civil engineer Jason Herman and ACMS Principal Dustin Farmer.
Greene said the next step is to draw up the contract for Vannoy Construction and have it executed. After that, he said Vannoy Construction will begin as soon as their able.
The preliminary contract includes sediment control and rough grading at the site of the new building for Ashe County Middle School. Once completed, construction for the building's foundation can begin, Greene said.
Located off of N.C. 88 near the AEV plant at 101 Gates Lane in Jefferson, about 40 acres have been reserved for the construction of the two-story middle school, which will include a gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium, cafeteria, kitchen, auditorium, media center and more.
"It's super exciting to get started," Farmer said. "I feel like all the companies that were listed would have done a fabulous job."
In July 2018, the Ashe County Board of Commissioners approved in a joint meeting with ACS to allocate around $25 million for the project, Ashe Post and Times previously reported. In addition, Ashe County Schools received a $15 million grant from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund for the project in October 2018.
A special meeting between the Ashe County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, to further discuss construction of the middle school.
"We were pleased that there was so much participation from local vendors," ACS Superintendent Phyllis Yates said. "We know that Vannoy will do us an excellent job."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.