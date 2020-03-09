ASHEVILLE — Vaya Health announced on March 9 that Asheville native Larry Hill has been appointed Chief Finance Officer, effective immediately.
Hill, 53, most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Mission Health. He joins Vaya as the Asheville-based public managed care organization prepares for statewide Medicaid Transformation that will change how healthcare services are managed for approximately 1.6 million North Carolinians.
Vaya manages Medicaid and other public funding for mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disability services in 22 western North Carolina counties.
Vaya CEO Brian Ingraham said, “Larry’s wealth of experience and knowledge will help ensure Vaya continues to responsibly and effectively manage public funds during a time of rapid change. Not only is he a strong addition to our Executive Leadership Team, he is also dedicated to serving the people and communities of western North Carolina.”
Hill said, “I am honored to help lead the organization as it embarks on a new future in healthcare management. I look forward to working with Vaya’s leadership team to build on the organization’s impressive 48-year history and strengthen measurable results that change lives in our region.”
Hill previously served 27 years with Mission Health. There, he served as the finance executive for Mission’s regional hospitals and oversaw the healthcare system’s general financial functions. Prior to joining Mission, he worked in finance at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville.
Hill holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a master’s degree in Health Sciences from Western Carolina University. He has also authored articles on topics including cost containment and rolling forecasts.
About Vaya Health
Based in Asheville, N.C., Vaya Health manages public funds for mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual or developmental disability services in 22 western North Carolina counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey. Access to care and crisis assistance are available 24/7 at 1-800-849-6127. Learn more at vayahealth.com.
