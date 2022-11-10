featured Vehicle crashes through Badger Funeral Home chapel Thursday morning By Nathan Ham nathan.ham@ashepostandtimes.com Nathan Ham Author email Nov 10, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Members of the West Jefferson Fire Department responded to a crash Thursday morning when a truck drove through Badger Funeral Home. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Emergency crews on scene at Badger Funeral Home Thursday morning. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws West Jefferson Police Chief Brad Jordan at the scene of the accident. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws The driver stated that he woke up inside the building after losing consciousness while driving. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws No injuries were reported following the accident. Photo by Teresa Roark-Laws Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON - A truck drove through a brick wall into the chapel at Badger Funeral Home in downtown West Jefferson on Thursday morning, Nov. 10. According to West Jefferson Chief of Police Brad Jordan, Sean Blevins was driving the truck and said he lost consciousness while driving and woke up in the building.Owners Josh and Holly Roten said they were "grateful nobody was hurt and that it was just brick and wood and that can be replaced."Employees for Badger Funeral Home were inside the building at the time right beside where the truck drove through. There were no injuries to the driver or to the employees inside. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Truck Sean Blevins Transports Motor Vehicle Josh Badger Employee Chapel Brick Nathan Ham Author email Follow Nathan Ham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Vehicle crashes through Badger Funeral Home chapel Thursday morning Former Ashe County resident sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling over $15 million Unofficial Ashe County election results Unofficial election results: McNeill, Olive re-elected as county commissioners School board candidates share their views on a wide variety of topics Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
