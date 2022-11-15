WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their annual Veterans Day Program on Nov. 10 in honor of those who fought for the United States of America.
The program began at 8:30 a.m. where veterans were treated to breakfast and socialized with one another. Over 30 local veterans attended.
At 9:30 a.m., students made their way into the gymnasium and the veterans were welcomed with a round of applause and pride for their country. Steve Lewis’ Mountain Music Class performed the National Anthem and the crowd was then led through the Pledge of Allegiance.
Lieutenant Colonel David Hollis with ACHS’ JROTC thanked the school organizations who helped make the ceremony possible, including art students, the foods students for providing breakfast, the band students for the music and the student council who personally invited the Veterans to attend.
“Today there is, and perhaps there always will be, conflict in the world,” said Hollis. “But the U.S. fortunately enjoys peace and freedom. Like other things of great value, this security did not come cheaply. Part of the cost has already been paid by the Americans who answered the call to military duty when their country needed them. Men and women have served in many wars, earning the special distinction as a veteran. Another part of freedom’s cost must be paid long after the guns have been silenced. This debt is owed to American Veterans.
“Let us continue to help those veterans in need with the greatest possible compassion and efficiency. We recognize what they have achieved and join them in their resolve to keep America strong and free.”
Themes from each branch of the military were then played and those who served stood to represent their respective branch, followed by rounds of applause from the crowd.
The special guest speaker for the ceremony was Lieutenant Colonel Adam Greene from Mars Hill. Greene graduated from the University of North Georgia and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Armor Branch in 2004. He has been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa and is still in active duty. He is currently a professor at Appalachian State University where he works in Military Science and Leadership.
Greene spoke on his time in deployment and the history of the US military, reflecting on America’s hardships and how the men and women who served have helped the country in becoming what it is today.
”In honor of our veterans and Veterans Day, I ask that you talk to the veterans and ask and understand their stories,” said Greene. “We have numerous movies depicting the military and war, but all of the other things we don’t see are important. It’s all part of how we are a collective team in the US military. From the bottom of my heart, I want you to understand the story and how everybody is vitally important.”
The ceremony continued with patriotic music from the ACHS band, a moment of silence and a closing prayer from JROTC student Jezik Martin.
