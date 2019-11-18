ASHE COUNTY — The votes have been in, but they are now official for the 2019 municipal elections. While voters turned out Nov. 5 and the winners were announced, results were not official until the end of canvassing Friday, Nov. 15.
According to the official numbers provided by the North Carolina Board of Elections, the unofficial results still stand. A total of 258 people around the county voted, equaling 14.84 percent of the 1,738 registered voters.
In Jefferson, Mayor Blueford Eldreth narrowly kept his seat with 20 votes, compared to Mike Spencer’s 19. Meanwhile, Aldermen Charles Caudill and Cathy Ballou faced no contest in keeping their seats on the board.
Lansing voted in a new mayor, with Mack Powers winning all 24 votes after running unopposed. Also running and winning without competition was Alderwoman Cheyenne Blevins, who ran to keep her unexpired term, which will end in 2021. Incumbent Aldermen Tom Richardson and Jim Blevins bested Tina Greer to keep their seats.
Tom Hartman will be the new mayor of West Jefferson after running for the seat unopposed, his 152 votes were the most of any candidate. Rusty Barr and Crystal Coldiron Miller received 151 and 81, respectively, making them the second and third-most voted for candidates and members of the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen.
The voting numbers are a sizable improvement over the 2017 Municipal Elections, when only 3.55 percent of registered voters at the time made their way to the polls. The 2017 elections however, saw nine candidates running for nine openings.
