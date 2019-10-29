ASHE COUNTY — The people of West Jefferson, Jefferson and Lansing will be able to vote for the future of their municipalities from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. A total of 16 candidates will be running for seven aldermen or mayoral seats.
Only those who live in the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction will be eligible to vote in the individual municipal elections; there will be no requirement of a photo ID. Registration for the 2019 Municipal Elections closed Friday, Oct. 11.
West Jefferson
In West Jefferson, Tom Hartman is the only person to run for mayor. He is running unopposed for the seat left vacant by Dale Baldwin.
Running for alderman is Rusty Barr, Christopher Neaves, Crystal Miller, Laura McPherson, Jeffery Caudill and Grant Price. The six candidates are running for two seats, with Barr running as an incumbent and the other being vacated by Jerry C. McMillan. Barr was appointed to the board July 1, following the death of Brett Summey.
Voting for West Jefferson will be at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson.
Jefferson
Jefferson Mayor Blueford Eldreth has competition for his re-election bid in the form of Mike Spencer.
In Jefferson, incumbent alderman Charles Caudill and incumbent alderwoman Cathy Ballou, who was appointed to the Jefferson Board of Aldermen Feb. 26, filed for re-election, and will run unopposed to retain their seats.
Voting for Jefferson will be at the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department 205 Northwest Drive, Jefferson. According to the Ashe County Board of Elections, updated voting technology will be tested in Jefferson.
Lansing
Mack Powers will run unopposed for Lansing mayor, after incumbent Mayor Dylan Lightfoot rescinded his candidacy July 16 citing personal reasons for not seeking re-election.
Incumbent aldermen Jim Blevins and Tom Richardson, who was appointed to the Lansing Board of Alderman June 11, will run against Tina Greer for their two seats on the board. Fellow incumbent Cheyenne Blevins, who was appointed to the board Aug. 14, 2018, is running to retain her seat, with only the write-in option as an opponent.
Voting for Lansing will be at the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department, 9281 N.C. 194, Lansing.
