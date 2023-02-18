WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College (WCC) announced the 2022-2023 Vulcan Materials Company scholarship award recipients. The scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology program and range between $250 to $1,000 based upon the need.
The 2022-2023 recipients are Jesus Adan-Gamboa, Wilkesboro; Colby Bauguess, Traphill; Carson Smith, Sugar Grove; and William Harrold, Traphill.
For more information on scholarships or donating to the Wilkes Community College Foundation, contact Natasha Evans at 336-838-6185.
About Vulcan
Vulcan Materials Company is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates—primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel—and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete. Our coast-to-coast footprint and strategic distribution network align with and serve the nation’s growth centers. We are headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Vulcan has over 400* active aggregates facilities, and 70 asphalt facilities and 240 concrete facilities, which also consume aggregates. All are located in the U.S. except for our two large quarries and marine terminals on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The products from this facility are primarily exported by ship to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where quality stone cannot be mined locally. What we produce is used in nearly all forms of construction. In particular, large quantities of aggregates are used to build and repair valuable infrastructure such as roads, bridges, waterworks and ports, and to construct buildings both residential and non-residential, such as manufacturing facilities, office buildings, schools, hospitals, and churches. For more information about Vulcan Materials Company visit www.vulcanmaterials.com.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
