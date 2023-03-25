WILKESBORO - Recreation season is set to begin April 1 at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir.
Recreational opportunities at W. Kerr Scott include biking, hiking, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, picnicking, swimming, disc golf, and archery.
“With the warmer temperatures upon us, people are searching for outdoor recreation opportunities.” said Park Ranger Johnny Jones. “At W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir, we offer a variety of recreational activities."
Day use fees are collected at most recreation areas by self-service cashless machines. Current day use entrance fees are $5 per vehicle and $20 per commercial vehicle. Visitors with a valid Golden Age/Access, America the Beautiful, or USACE Annual pass are admitted free at day use areas. Use of the picnic shelters is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis unless the shelter is reserved. To make shelter or campground reservations, please call (877) 444-6777 or go online at: http://www.recreation.gov/.
The following seasonal parks and campgrounds at W. Kerr Scott will reopen for the 2023 season:
- Bandit’s Roost Campground – April 1 to October 31
- Ft. Hamby Park (Campground and Day Use) – April 15 to October 15
- Boomer Park and Berry Mountain Park – May 1 to Labor Day
- Warrior Creek Campground will reopen on or after April 15 pending repairs.
Visitors are asked to monitor the W. Kerr Scott Facebook page for a post announcing the opening date and commencement of reservations once all repairs are completed.
The Visitor Assistance Center (VAC) is open year-round on weekdays except for those holidays occurring during the off-season. The Environmental Education Center, located on the lower level of the VAC, will open on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
For the current listing of openings and closings, please contact the Visitor Assistance Center at (336) 921- 3390 or visit the W. Kerr Scott Facebook page. For additional information on W. Kerr Scott and other projects in the district, please go to the Wilmington District’s website www.saw.usace.army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.