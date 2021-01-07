WILKESBORO — W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir is announcing changes in camping fees, fee collection, and passes for the 2021 recreation season.
Fees that were suspended for COVID-19 will resume for 2021. These include fees at day use parks and campgrounds. Camping reservation fees for RV sites have increased from $24 to $28 per night. Reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or going to www.recreation.gov.
All other fees remain the same.
Fee collection at day use parks will be transitioning from cash transactions to cashless transactions. Installation of cashless fee machines will begin in 2021.
Visitors will need to use a debit or credit card to pay the day use fee at areas with cashless fee machines and display the receipt on their dash. Visitors who do not have a debit or credit card can purchase a pre-paid card at a local retailer. Visitors that hold a USACE Annual Pass or one of the other passes available from the America the Beautiful (ATB) program can still use the pass to enter the park without paying at the machine but must display the pass on their dash.
For more information on the ATB program, please visit https://store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html.
As of Nov. 11, 2020, military veterans and Gold Star Family Members are now eligible for free admittance to Federally managed recreation lands that charge an entrance fee. They will be honored with the same privileges as active duty military service members. Military veterans are eligible for the free ATB Military Pass.
The term "veterans of the United States Armed Forces" shall mean those individuals who have served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and were honorably discharged. One of the following identifications must be presented to obtain a pass: Department of Defense Identification Card (DoD ID – CAC Card), Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), Veteran ID Card (VIC), or Veteran's designation on a State-issued driver's license or identification card.
Gold Star Family Members may obtain a free Gold Star Family Free Access Voucher online at www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/veterans-and-gold-star-families-free-access.htm.
As of Nov. 10, 2020, all fifth grade students are now eligible for the same benefit as the fourth grade students. Students are currently eligible for free admittance to federal recreation lands that charge a fee through the Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) initiative.
This is a temporary change to ensure that fifth grade students who may not have been able to make full use of the EKO Annual fourth Grade Pass during the 2019-20 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have a chance to do so during the current academic year (2020-21).
The benefit for fifth grade students will expire on Aug. 31, 2021. Fifth grade students (including home-schooled and free-choice learners) can visit the National Park Service website at www.nps.gov/kids/fifthgrade.htm to obtain and print a paper voucher.
Please note that the paper voucher cannot be exchanged for the physical EKO Annual Fourth Gade Pass. An equivalent Fifth Grade Pass will not be issued.
For additional information on W. Kerr Scott and other projects in the district, please go to the Wilmington District’s website www.saw.usace.army.mil. Visitors may also contact the Visitor Assistance Center at (336) 921-3390 or visit the W. Kerr Scott Facebook page.
