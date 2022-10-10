JEFFERSON - Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of Jared Robert Perri, 34, of Ashe County after Deputies discover fentanyl and methamphetamine.
On October 3, 2022, while patrolling the Warrensville area, Sheriff Deputy Neil Reynolds and Deputy Amanda Moss investigated a suspicious vehicle. While conducting an investigation, sheriff’s deputies located packets of a powder substance, later to be identified as fentanyl. In addition to the synthetic opioid, various amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were discovered. Deputies located over 20 packets containing fentanyl that weighed approximately 2.1 grams.
Perri was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center, where he is currently being held under a $50,000 secured bond.
Sheriff Howell stated, “One of our goals at the Sheriff’s Office is to make our county safer while taking our criminals off our streets. Unfortunately, we have seen a slight increase in overdoses throughout North Carolina over the past few years. Fentanyl has slowly crept into Ashe County, but this shows everyone that it is here and packaged for distribution. We must ensure we are educating our community on the dangers of fentanyl so we can protect our family, friends, and most of all, our children."
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a potent opioid drug used to treat severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl for its heroin-like effect. Overdose death involving synthetic opioids in 2020 were over 18 times the number in 2013. North Carolina reports a 40% increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019.
Perri’s Charges include:
• Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with Intent to Sell
• Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
• Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
• Possession of Marijuana/Drug Paraphernalia
• Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.