JEFFERSON — A man from Warrensville has been charged with multiple sex offenses, including one involving a minor.
Lonnie L. Price, 43, was arrested Tuesday, July 7, one day after being indicted by a grand jury, and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense, two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
According to the indictments for the second-degree forcible sexual offense charges, Price is accused of "engaging in a sexual act" with the victim "by force and against the victim's will" twice between March 1 and 31, 2019. The same time frame is listed on the indictment for second-degree forcible rape.
Price is also accused of taking indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 16 in October 2019.
He is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond, with a date in Ashe County Superior Court set for Aug. 31.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates on this case when they are made available.
