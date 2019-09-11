DEEP GAP — Drivers going east from Boone to get onto U.S. 221 North in Deep Gap will have to change their habits as the traffic ramp and overpass bridge from U.S. 421 South is opening this morning, according to Watauga County.
"(North Carolina Department of Transportation) has advised the (Watauga County) Sheriff's Office that traffic may be impacted this morning at U.S. 421 South and U.S. 221 North intersection in Deep Gap," Watauga County Communications posted on Facebook the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 11. "The new traffic ramp is scheduled to be opened for use, therefore traffic will no longer be able to turn left onto U.S. 221 North from the old roadway. Please be aware that it may take time for commuters to become accustomed to the new flow of traffic at this intersection, so please use caution while traveling through this area."
The overpass was named the Sgt. Dillon C. Baldridge Bridge after the 22-year-old U.S. Army soldier from Youngsville who died June 10, 2017, along with two others, while taking part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan. The bridge was dedicated in Baldridge's honor in June 2019.
The bridge is part of the $224 million, 16.1-mile widening project that goes from Deep Gap to Jefferson, which is set for final completion in 2023. Most of the project in Watauga County has been finished, with final work in the area to be finished by 2020.
This story is developing. Check www.ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.