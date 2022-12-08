BOONE - Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Watauga Medical Center was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality. Top Hospitals will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
“I am extremely proud of Watauga Medical Center being named a top rural hospital,” said Chuck Mantooth, CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “This recognition validates our staff’s efforts and dedication toward providing excellent healthcare for our community.”
Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, Watauga Medical Center received a Top Rural Hospital distinction. A total of 115 top hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:
- 12 Top Children’s
- 32 Top General
- 13 Top Rural
- 58 Top Teaching
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are honored to recognize Watauga Medical Center as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Watauga Medical Center has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff, and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
