WILKESBORO - Participants of the 22nd Annual Wilkes Community College Foundation’s WAW Scholarship Golf Tournament enjoyed a beautiful fall day at Jefferson Landing on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deemed a huge success with 120 golfers participating, the tournament netted over $100,000 for the Wilkes Community College (WCC) Education Promise scholarship program.
Natasha Evans, Community Resource Development Specialist states, “The WCC Education Promise scholarship is a life-changing opportunity for many of our students to attend college tuition free. By breaking down the financial barriers to attend college, students can focus on their coursework, embrace the wrap-around services they need to succeed, and ultimately graduate with a credential that can support a family-sustaining wage. For the 2021-22 academic year, the WCC Foundation awarded Education Promise scholarships to 76 students. The Wilkes Community College Education Promise scholarship goes far beyond dollars and cents; it’s providing a future for our community.”
Hunter Wayne, a second-year Information Technology student stated, “Coming out of high school I received the Education Promise scholarship, and it has really helped me during my time here and has indirectly led me to get an internship in the WCC Information Technology department. I just want to thank all the donors and everyone that has supported this scholarship. You have helped me so much!”
Evans added, “We would like to recognize and thank the following sponsors for their support of this year’s tournament.”
Event Sponsor: Novant Health
Cocktail Hour Sponsor: Farm Fresh Foods
Lunch Sponsor: Carolina West Wireless
VIP Dinner Sponsor: Stifel – The Founders Group
Hole-in-One Sponsor: Modern Toyota of Boone
Putting Contest Sponsor: Specialty Car Company
Goody Bag Sponsor: MAPEI
Longest Drive Sponsor: Truist
Gold Sponsors: Carolina West Wireless, Window World
Silver Sponsors: Stifel-The Founders Group, Wilcox Marketing, Inc.
Bronze Sponsors: Campbell Roofing, Farm Fresh Foods, LLC, ECMD, Kulynych Family Foundation I, Modern Toyota of Boone, Red’s Home & Garden, Specialty Car Company, and Vannoy Construction.
Partners: Becky & Arnold Lakey, Blue Ridge Energy, Cam Finley, Danny Holman, Janet Brown, MAPEI, Merrill Lynch – Bradley Pitts, SkyLine/SkyBest, Skyline National Bank, The Stone Foundation, and Truist.
Hole Sponsors: Ben Bundy, Benny Wellborn, Carolyn Brookshire Pardue—Carolina Realty ERA LIVE MOORE, Dan Huffman Construction, Hunter Millwork, Inc., Jefferson Landing Real Estate—Jimmy R. Miller, Joyce Brown, Larry Hendley, Magee Merchandising, McNeill Nissan, Staley Insulating, and Surrey Bank & Trust.
The WCC Education Promise scholarship program, established by the WAW Scholarship Endowment board of directors, Diane and Larry Stone of Wilkesboro, N.C., and Window World, is a two-year, last-dollar scholarship that covers tuition and fees not covered by state or federal grants or other scholarships. The scholarship was designed to ensure that every qualifying student graduating from high school in Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties can get a college education from Wilkes Community College tuition-free.
For more information about the WCC Education Promise scholarship or how to make a donation to the program, contact Allison Phillips at 336-838-6491 or alphillips068@wilkescc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.