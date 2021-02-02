WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2020 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination), and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Alleghany County
President’s List: Colleen Ainsley Cassell, Lindsey Mae Evans, Katherine Leigh Gibson, Tonya Jean Mabe, Casey Leann McGill, Jennifer Nicole Miles, Hazel Esther Pasley, Ayla Judy Phipps, Cindy Renee Pierce, Kayleigh Renee Pierce, Colby Robert Pierce, Mireyda Renteria Cruz, Alicia Aleli Zarahi Sandoval.
Dean’s List: Paige Madison Billings, Chelsie Ann Bobbitt, Julian Castillo, Chloe Moriah Caudill, Sarah Jordann Davis, Zachary Landon Hash, Malena Lynn Lafferty, Brandon Thomas Nichols, Haley Angelina Osborne, Daisy Vanessa Panuco Popocatl, Adam Tyler Pruitt, Tayler Shepherd, Abigail Elyse Smith.
Ashe County
President’s List: Dylan Chase Anderson, Jonathan William-Haynes Baker, Kaitlyn June Beaulieu, Alexis Sierra Blevins, Benjamin Herbert Brown, Antonia Jada Contreras, Scott Delaney, Kristi Drake, Veronica Yvette Garcia, Allyson Grace Greer, Drake McKay Harrington, Kennedy Elizabeth Houck, Sophia Louise Kiser, Cody Carlyle Lamkin, Blake Matthew Levi, Jessica Christina Lowman, Joey Carol Miller, Grayson Lee Miller, Kaitlyn Marie Miller, James Allen Osborne, Victoria Elizabeth Osborne, Amy Sienna Patrick, Skyler Faith Peterson, Seth Nathanael Pritchard, Heather Rose Rowland, Emerson Ann Rumfelt, Heather Leigh Tate, Ashley Delana Tilley, Ryan Jeffrey Wyatt.
Dean’s List: Dylan Thomas Calhoun, Emma Joelle Cambre, Christy Boyd Cheek, Patricia J. Cimaglia, Melissa Brown Edwards, Destiny Renee Edwards, Shelby Reanne Everhart, Noah Micheal Fields, David Chase Glass, Bradley Tyler Harmon, Brittany Nicole Hayes, Joseph Alexander Lacroix, Emma Uzella Lewis, Hannah Maree Little, Christian Luna, Angelica Tao Macknee, Nathaniel Ethan Miller, William Reef Minerva, Lorena Mercedes Parra, Jacob Lee Pennington, Amber Nicole Scogin, Dyanna Leigh Shatley, Garrett Alexander Wood.
Wilkes County
President’s List: Samantha Ann Amburn, Arturo Adam Arguello, Luke Carson Blake, Tanya Ladd Blankenship, Charles Bryson Bowers, Shannon Bradley Bowlin, Kara Nicole Bray, Jacob Tyler Brown, Samuel Ty Bryan, Ashton Mackenzie Byrd, Andrea Jarman Coldiron, Tori Leigh Combs, Devin Owen Courtner, Dayshia Elizabeth Cowles, Hope Crawford, Alex Tyler Duffield, Lauren Alise Eller, Monica Lynn Eller, Kathryn Renee Ellis, Tammy Testerman Faw, Caydia Friberg, Graylan Scott Galloway, Deanna Reavill Hackett, Gabrielle Mari Hamm, Danielle Faith Hammond, Taylor Elizabeth Harrold, Connor Andrew Hartley, Bethany Aleia Hendren, Dylan Allen Hill, Joshua Nathaniel Holmes, Benton David Isaacs, Brody Chase Johnson, Kayla Leigh Johnson, Mandy Marie Johnson, Morgan Paige Johnson, Lacey Kilby, Kara Gail Lewis, Seirra Monique Lilly, Lexie Rae Love, Bria Ashlyn Lyons, Jayme Laine Martin, Kenia Martinez-Soto, Cale Allen McGarvin, Callie Joines McNeil, Johana Raquel Meyer, Rickylee Hope Minton, Aaron Thomas Mitchell, Sharon Jane Morales, Jessa L. Muller, Sapphire Renee Nichols, Adam Neal Ortiz, Kendall Ann Owens, Allison Michelle Parker, Taylor D. Patton, Lauren Ashly Phipps, Hope Ansleigh Poteat, Cheryl Marie Rambo, Leah Caroline Ray, Shelby Marie Roal, Jaedon Ellis Routzon, Alyssa Jade Royal, Teaunya Nicole Sales, Jaymie Adelebrewer Sexton, Rachel Edwards Shatley, Abigail Janae Sheets, Ashley Greene Shew, Hannah Nichole Shumate, Courtney Smith, Isis Danielle Smith, Aubrianna Rose Smithey, Shaina Treadaway, Dacey Danielle Triplett, Davis Allan Umana, Amber Dianne Wagoner, Zackary Wagoner, Haleigh Renee Webb, Lily Abigail Weston, Heidi Cherish Whittington, Kaylee Tristen Wiles, Jonathan Carl Williams.
Dean’s List: Leia Kelly Adams, Lexie Denise Alexander, Sasha Lynn Alexander, Ashleigh Grace Anderson, Lucas Seth Anderson, Timothy Mark Bennett, Trace Elliott Bentley, Lindsey Faith Billings, Gracie Mae Blackburn, Logan Drake Bowlin, Ariana Gabrielle Brooks, Holly Ann Broyhill, Emily Grace Bumgarner, Rebecca Ann Carl, Sydney Wooten Chambers, Christian Joseph Church, Melissa Grace Cleary, Aneisha Olivia Cockerham, Christopher Nolan Combs, Makenzie Danielle Cornelius, Jennifer Cortez-Rayas, Cassandra L. Crislip, Vena Michelle Cummings, Nicolas John William Curchin, Justus Duane Dancy, Jacqueline Yessenia Diaz-Ortiz, Treasa Huffman Edmiston, Isaac Scott Edmiston, Tessa Maemichal Foster, Maddison Scott Frazier, Alexis Brooke Gentle, Megan Shaye Greene, Blake Greene, Kailyn Rose Gwyn, Angela K. Hall, Kelly Ross Hamby, Tiffany Paige Hamm-Gentry, Adrianne Jade Harrold, Sabrina Hatley, Aaron Matthew Haymore, Sandra Elizeth Hernandez, Selena Ashae Hernandez-Tovar, Jashim Howlader, Joel Tyler Hubbard, Chloe Grace Jennings, Starlette Diane Johnson, Peyton Guy Johnson, Daniel James Jolin, Caleb Owen Killian, Jonathan Wayne Latos, Zandra Victoria Laws, Justin N. Leonard, Cynthia Esmeralda Maciel, Iliana Maria Maldonado, Aaliyah Raquel Mastin, Lauren Ashley Mathis, Daniel Thomas Mathis, Chloe Kaylee Mendrala, Hunter Blaine Miller, Madelyn Taylor Morrison, Kevin Jordan Oakes, Arizona Mystique O’Neal, Jerry Dean Osborne, Erica E. Parsons, Victoria Gail Parsons, Kobe Mason Pennington, Haley Perez, Anna Leigh Phillips, Halden Larry Pruitt, Cloey Savannah Rash, Tyler James Reavis, Rebekka Jonel Rollison, Ashley Nicole Royal, Josh Saffold, Allison Kay Smith, Amber N. Souther, Abram Dean Sparks, Meghan Sue Staley, Cody Dexter Stanley, Thomas Jackson Sullivan, Katlin Ladale Tart, James Matthew Taylor, Brian Douglas Tyler, Charity Rae Visnic, Lauren Elizabeth Waller, Noah Ethan Warren, Tammie Kay Watson, Ryan Evan Widener, Edna Ann Williams, Heather Danielle Wolfe.
Alexander County
President’s List: Julie Annette Davis, Kendra Fox, Tina Paige Fox, Jacob Andrew Golden, Samantha Lambert, Nicholas A. McNeely, Lisa Marie Newhouse, Valorie Elise Wheeler.
Dean’s List: Jordan Douglas Bennett, Tanya Marie Fox, Lexsis Elizabeth Mayberry, Gracee Gayle Millsaps, Michael Allen Phillips, Alexis LaShay Russell, Garren Jackson Smith, Lauren Cade Terrell, Will Dane Watts.
Avery County
President’s List: David Ross Lukan, Tyler D. Moore.
Dean’s List: Ariel Lee Horney.
Burke County
President’s List: Savannah Leigh Ann Puckett.
Caldwell County
President’s List: Ethan Adam Matherly.
Dean’s List: Lucas Lingerfelt, Ethan Alexander Oliver, Tanner Austin Scruggs.
Catawba County
Dean’s List: Robert Eric Wiles.
Davie County
President’s List: Zachary Scott Baker, Joseph Daniel Cartner.
Davidson County
Dean’s List: Taylor Marie Anderson.
Forsyth County
President’s List: Carlee McKenzi Burton, Amanda Templeton.
Dean’s List: Katrina Mae Hughes, Gabriel Eric McDuffee.
Iredell County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
President’s List: Zackary Wyatt Cartner, Brandi Elizabeth Falder, Savannah Logan Liles, Addison Pennell, Sabrina Joleigh Ray, Riley Hix Wiedenmann.
Dean’s List: Evan Lee Gibson, Carson Elizabeth Hayes, Samantha Leann Reynolds, Lucas Dylan Sloan, Hope Renee Ward.
Rowan County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
Dean’s List: Priscilla Wilson
Stoke’s County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
President’s List: Kamryn Alysa Semones.
Surry County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
President’s List: Paul Zane Cooper, Abriella Michelle Jarvis, Jennifer Macie Linley.
Dean’s List: Jason Edgar Hubbard, Kamden Makayla Kimmer, Marilyn Rose Lindon, Andrew English Ridgell.
Watauga County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List: Chelsea Glenna Campbell, Dustin Lee Canter, Ashley Diane Carver, Caleb Ethan Lowrance.
Yadkin County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
President’s List: Adelajda Karola Gonzalez-Banasik, Sierra Jane Shumate, Rhyne Alexandra Stewart.
Dean’s List: Jennifer Aguilar, Christian Malachi Casstevens, Destiny Leigh Diclemente, Juan Jesus Galeana-Sanchez, Meredith Jayne Parks, Lauren McKinley Greene, Chandler Anthony Wooten.
Lake County (Florida) students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester
Dean’s List: Harry Edward Farrish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.