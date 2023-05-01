2023 Marshals.jpg

Front row, left to right: Breanna Faith Bare, Kinsley Kadence Greene, Lauren Nichole Church, and Eevie Lea Davis. Back row, left to right: Kay Shayne Elliot, Corbin Brendan McLean, Patricia Arana-Carbajal, Seth Grayson Roten, and Landon Travis Gambill. Not pictured: Anthony Jacob Welborn, Caitlin Savannah Dowell, Giancarlo Anthony Taglianetti, and Roslin Ivy Sloop

 Photo courtesy of Wilkes Community College

