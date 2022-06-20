WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the spring 2022 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Alexander County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Summer Dawn Kiser, Taylorsville; Marlena Leora Mudd, Taylorsville.
Dean’s List: Kaylee Elise Presnell Bowles, Taylorsville; Maria Carbajal Castaneda, Hiddenite; Kyler Jason Kemp, Stony Point; Heinz Christian Spitzky, Taylorsville.
Alleghany County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Allison Brooke Blevins, Sparta; Mason Lee Carrier, Sparta; Chloe Moriah Caudill, Sparta; Paige Alexis Dilley, Sparta; Lauren Alexandria Dowell, Sparta; Tyler Jacob Easter, Glade Valley; Katherine Leigh Gibson, Ennice; Simone Gabrielle McFarland, Sparta; Brandon Thomas Nichols, Sparta; Colby Robert Pierce, Sparta; Chloe Lane Pruitt, Sparta; Hailie Imagine Sheets, Sparta.
Dean’s List: Chelsie Ann Bobbitt, Ennice; Tiffany Paige Hamm-Gentry, Glade Valley; Kayleigh Renee Pierce, Sparta; Jackson Kathleen Thompson, Sparta.
Ashe County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Jessica Marie Barker, Laurel Springs; Bailey Paige Bennett, Lansing; Leah M. Calhoun, West Jefferson; Cody Lee Chamberlain, Crumpler; Britny Alin Contador-Mejia, Grassy Creek; Sophia Joy Cox, Fleetwood; Wyatt M. Cox, Jefferson; Kristi Drake, West Jefferson; Iris Skye Eller, Creston; Jonathan Michael Fielder, West Jefferson Isabel Daniela Fonseca, Laurel Springs; Lily Ann Gardner, Laurel Springs; Savannah Ann Grogan, Jefferson; Katherine Faith Hankins, West Jefferson; Grayson Cole Huffman, Warrensville; Evan Blake Lambert, West Jefferson; Aiden Kyle Libero, Todd; Joshua Stephen Lipscomb, Jefferson; Aubreana Faith Lovell, Jefferson; Alexis Luna, West Jefferson; Arianna Leigh Miller, Creston; William Reef Minerva, Jefferson; Meghan Renee' Royal, West Jefferson; Molly Faith Rupard, Warrensville; Maria Hope Shatley, Jefferson; Willard Bryan Sheets, Jefferson; Emma Grace Shue, Laurel Springs; Nathan Paul Stidhams, West Jefferson; Martisha Marie Turner, West Jefferson; Bailey Alyssa Walker, Fleetwood; Emilee Nicole Williams, Glendale Springs.
Dean’s List: Kaitlyn P. Adams, Warrensville; Madison M. Avery, Jefferson; Chase Jonathan Baldwin, Lansing; Claudia Basaldua Acevedo, Jefferson; Maggie Brooke Blevins, Laurel Springs; William Trey Blevins, Jefferson; Joshua Clate Goodman, West Jefferson; Zoe Savannah Greene, Lansing; Brett Henry Grubb, Todd; Drake McKay Harrington, West Jefferson; Noah Alexander Harris, West Jefferson; Wendy Rubi Hernandez, Warrensville; Caroline Deanna Jones, Lansing; Jada Faith Kemp, West Jefferson; Christian Luna, West Jefferson; Kathryn Elizabeth Matheson, Laurel Springs; Zoey Alizabeth Miller, Jefferson; Hollie Dawn Moretz, Crumpler; Tiffany Nicole Mount, Laurel Springs; Leonie Susann Phillips, Warrensville; Paul Eugene Phillips, Warrensville; Emma Grace Pinnix, Fleetwood; Luke Wade Poe, Lansing; Jacquelin Ruiz-Lara, Jefferson; Samantha Marie Trivette, Creston.
Avery County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Ariel Lee Horney, Newland.
Burke County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Aidan Edward Smith, Morganton.
Caldwell County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
Dean’s List: Katie Lynn Branch, Lenoir; Samantha Grace Hohm, Lenoir; Ethan Alexander Oliver, Lenoir; Tanner Austin Scruggs, Granite Falls; Colby Dale Wike, Hiddenite.
Catawba County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Austin Lee Petree, Hickory; Kou Thao, Newton.
Davidson County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Kristina Lee Anderson, Thomasville.
Davie County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Dakota N. Baker, Mocksville; Brandi Elizabeth Falder, Mocksville.
Forsyth County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Annalese Marie Bovender, Clemmons; Courtney Ann Fulton, Winston-Salem.
Iredell County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Allison Paige Cook, Statesville; Evan Lee Gibson, Statesville; Raegan Lane Johnson, Union Grove; Grace Marie Manners, Olin; Brandi Dyan Miller, Olin; Kaitlyn Deanne Morrison, Statesville; Silvia Guadalupe Nunez, Union Grove.
Dean’s List: Zackary Wyatt Cartner, Harmony; Hannah Claire Williams, Statesville.
Mecklenburg County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Briana Janay Adams, Charlotte.
Stokes County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
Dean’s List: Taylor Marie Anderson, King.
Surry County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Daniel Blake Durham, Elkin; Kamden Makayla Kimmer, State Road; Jennifer Macie Linley, Elkin; Anthony Josef Mace, Elkin; Brianna Lee Martin, State Road; Bryson Adam Stamper, Elkin.
Dean’s List: Haley Grace Bowman, Westfield; Bryson Wayne Calloway, State Road; Paul Zane Cooper, Elkin; Emma Marie Pequeno, Mount Airy; Maribel Rayo, Dobson; Samuel Dylan Spicer, Elkin; Harley Andrew Stout, Elkin.
Watauga County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Samantha Jane Alexander, Boone; Logan Herbert Johnson, Sugar Grove.
Dean’s List: Carson Walker Smith, Sugar Grove; Benjamin Mark Turner, Deep Gap.
Wilkes County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Sasha Lynn Alexander, North Wilkesboro; Samantha Ann Amburn, Wilkesboro; Kristi Anderson, Moravian Falls; Ethan Ryan Atwood, Wilkesboro; Presley Ericson Barker, North Wilkesboro; Colby Scott Bauguess, Traphill; Abigail Nicole Billings, Traphill; Hannah Dawn Billings, Roaring River; Kathy Jean Billings-Anderson, Millers Creek; Addison Avery Birkmire, Hays; Kaitlyn N. Black, Moravian Falls; William Noah Blackburn, Wilkesboro; Luke Carson Blake, North Wilkesboro; Matthew Dean Blankenship, Ferguson; Erik Nathan Boles, Wilkesboro; Charles Bryson Bowers, Millers Creek; Jacob Alexander Brown, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Tyler Brown, Millers Creek; Zachary K. Brown, North Wilkesboro; Dillon Gray Bullard, Moravian Falls; Hannah Ellen Bumgarner, Millers Creek; Asia Marie Castilleja, Millers Creek; Jaime Lynn Christy, Moravian Falls; Calvin Levi Church, North Wilkesboro; Lacey Madison Church, Millers Creek; Allena Elizabeth Coffey, Moravian Falls; Devin Owen Courtner, North Wilkesboro; Tristan Crawford, Wilkesboro; Sydni Hope Critcher, Millers Creek; Michael Andrew Curran, Wilkesboro; James McKinley Curry, Wilkesboro; Caleb Michael Dancy, Purlear; Brendan Carter Davis, North Wilkesboro; Dylan Scott Dezern, North Wilkesboro; Jacob A. Dimmette, Wilkesboro; Brittany Nicole Douglas, North Wilkesboro; Alex Tyler Duffield, Millers Creek; Isaac Scott Edmiston, Moravian Falls; Campbell Lane Elmore, North Wilkesboro; Lillie K. Faw, Boomer; Andrew Broughton Ferguson, North Wilkesboro; Tyler Jacob Glen, North Wilkesboro; Zane Thomas Graybeal, Wilkesboro; Abigail Nicole Greene, Wilkesboro; Victoria Elizabeth Greene, Purlear; Kailyn Rose Gwyn, North Wilkesboro; Taylor Elizabeth Harrold, North Wilkesboro; Kaitlyn Elizabeth Hayes, Hays; Chandra Felice Hendrix, Ferguson; Alison Rae Hodges, Millers Creek; Alicia Sue Holbrook, Millers Creek; Chloe Grace Jennings, Purlear; Dalton Maclaine Johnson, Purlear; James Kevin Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Jordan Robert Johnson, Ferguson; Tate Clifton Johnson, Wilkesboro; Karah Leann Kennedy, Traphill; Kimberly Nichols Kovach, North Wilkesboro; Eh Mu Ku, Moravian Falls; Brandon Lara, North Wilkesboro; Jonathan Samuel Lopez-Delgado, North Wilkesboro; Lexie Rae Love, Millers Creek; Jackson Martin, Hays; Misty Dawn McGill, North Wilkesboro; Emily Brooke McGrady, Millers Creek; Dalton Russell Miller, McGrady; Sharon Jane Morales, North Wilkesboro; Grace Riley Morgan, North Wilkesboro; Raymond Cean O'Grady, Millers Creek; Heli Pinalbhai Patel, Wilkesboro; Melanie Nicole Pena, North Wilkesboro; Diane W. Phipps, Purlear; Chase Nathaniel Richardson, Wilkesboro; Justin Alejandro Rivera, North Wilkesboro; Nicole Abigail Roberts, Boomer; Summer Grace Rodgers, North Wilkesboro; Epiphany May Roten, Hays; Seth Grayson Roten, Wilkesboro; Deanna Marie Ruggiero, Hays; Sydney Elizabeth Sheets, Purlear; Blake Austin Shinn, Ronda; Kandis Leigh Shore, North Wilkesboro; Lydia Grace Shumate, Hays; Nathanial Adam Shumate, Traphill; Stacie Lea Shumate, Roaring River; Amber Nicole Sloan, North Wilkesboro; Emily Kristen South, Hays; Jacob Davis Spriggs, North Wilkesboro; Carson Reid Stanley, Purlear; Cody Dexter Stanley, North Wilkesboro; Kelly Stevens, North Wilkesboro; Kristen Leighann Sturgill, Ronda; Shaina Treadaway, North Wilkesboro; Dacey Danielle Triplett, Ferguson; Danielle Madison Triplett, North Wilkesboro; Austin Wayne Triplette, Millers Creek; Madison Leann Ward, Hays; Caroline Rose Watkins, North Wilkesboro; Meagan Laws Watkins, Millers Creek; Hunter Matthew Wayne, Wilkesboro; Haleigh Renee Webb, Ferguson; Tammy Renee Webb, Boomer; Jared Taylor Wentz, Purlear; Sydney Shay Wheatley, Purlear; Derrick Scott Whisnant, Wilkesboro; Rebekah Leigh Wilson, Hays; David M. Woodson, Wilkesboro; Hope Alexis Yates, North Wilkesboro.
Dean’s List: Christian Patrick Anderson, Purlear; Lucas Seth Anderson, Wilkesboro; Kylei Alixandria Barbosa, Roaring River; Nicholas Andrew Barrows, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Nathaniel Beamon, Wilkesboro; Logan Drake Bowlin, Moravian Falls; Abbey Simone Byrd, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Michael Call, Wilkesboro; McQue Alton Cejka, North Wilkesboro; Alexa Taylor Church, North Wilkesboro; Christian Joseph Church, Roaring River; Kristen Holly Church, Millers Creek; Laya Elizabeth Church, Wilkesboro; Kilee Laine Clark, Wilkesboro; Ayden Allen Cline, North Wilkesboro; Quinn Jeffrey Culverhouse, Wilkesboro; Sally Ann Denny, Hays; Erin Michelle Duffield, North Wilkesboro; Alexis Mae Eads, North Wilkesboro; Grayson Troy Faw, Wilkesboro; Nicholas Austin Fox, Hays; Isabella Greene, Roaring River; Nathanael Rhodes Hall, Ferguson; Danielle Faith Hammond, Hays; Briana Raquel Hart, North Wilkesboro; Brian Stephen Hartley, Wilkesboro; Luis Emanuel Hernandez-Ramos, Purlear; Amanda Jean Holman, Hays; Tonya Marie Hutchens, Wilkesboro; Cali M. Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Justin Mark Johnson, Purlear; Noah Clay Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Patricia Nicole Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Samuel James Johnston, Hays; Blanca Esthela Jolin, Wilkesboro; Victoria Jolee Jolly, Roaring River; Hayden Roebie Key, North Wilkesboro; Annabelle Marie Lewis, North Wilkesboro; Evelin Alejandra Limon-Davalos, Wilkesboro; Marcus Antonio Lopez-Limon, Wilkesboro; Brittany Marie Luffman, Traphill; Gina Jolean Lyons, Millers Creek; Jazmyn Marie Martinez, Roaring River; Heather Nicole McGuire, Purlear; Christopher Ryan Milam, Millers Creek; Cassidy Brooke Miller, North Wilkesboro; Taylor Lynn Miller, Ferguson; Sarahi Montoya Tobar, Wilkesboro; Jaquelyne Morales-Alfaro, Wilkesboro; Julisa Munoz-Maya, Hays; Zachary Jayce Nichols, Wilkesboro; Stephanie Mackenzi Noland, Wilkesboro; Mariana Olvera-Buitron, Wilkesboro; Mitchell Michael Orozco, North Wilkesboro; Peyton Chandler Paisley, Millers Creek; Shane Robert Pellicano, Wilkesboro; Derek Ryan Pennington, Millers Creek; Anthony Perales-Cabrera, Wilkesboro; Haley Perez, Wilkesboro; Natalia Perez-Brasil, Millers Creek; Meredith Paige Phillips, Purlear; Ian C. Pless, North Wilkesboro; Sierra Marie Reynolds, North Wilkesboro; Natalie Elizabeth Roberts, Boomer; Caleb Matthew Roten, Purlear; Patricia Ann Ruggiero, Wilkesboro; Felipe Cervantes Saravia, North Wilkesboro; Jordan Alexis Schubart, Roaring River; Aaron Lee Shaver, Wilkesboro; Benjamin Jacob Shepherd, North Wilkesboro; Jack Alexander Shepherd, North Wilkesboro; Allison Kay Smith, Roaring River; Logan Haywood Stuckey, North Wilkesboro; Destiny Faith Torrence, Purlear; Luke Anthony Wagoner, McGrady; Kyle Ivan Wang, North Wilkesboro; Haley Nicole Watson, North Wilkesboro; Lily Abigail Weston, Boomer; Brittany Nicole White, Ferguson.
Yadkin County students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Courtney Raquel Adkins, Hamptonville; Tabitha Dena Armstrong, Yadkinville; Karsyn Michelle Bates, Boonville; Kara Nicole Bray, Yadkinville; Christian Malachi Casstevens, Hamptonville; Hunter Scott Parks, Jonesville; Skyler Renae Raines, Yadkinville; Becky Galeana Sanchez, Jonesville; James Travis Yates, Jonesville; Chloe Marcelina Zimmerman, Hamptonville.
Dean’s List: Michael Aaron Arbgast, Boonville; Ashley Irlan Cave, Hamptonville; Melena Larkyn Nelson, Jonesville; Joshua Thomas Price, Jonesville; Colt McKenzie Suddreth, Jonesville; Mason Monroe Swaim, Jonesville; Zachary Hunter Tilley, Jonesville; Beau Edward Webb, East Bend; Reagan M. Wooten, East Bend.
Greenville County, South Carolina students qualifying for the spring 2022 semester
President’s List: Kayla Ashton Baugus, Greer, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.