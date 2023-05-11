WILKESBORO - On April 5, the Ashe Campus of WCC welcomed members of the board of trustees, county commissioners, and representatives from Ashe County Schools to convene to discuss the history and future of WCC programming offered to the Ashe County Community. In attendance were WCC Employees WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox, VP for Instruction Kristen Macemore, Dean of Ashe Campus Dr. Caleb Marsh, and Director for Workforce Development and Community Education for Ashe Campus and Alleghany Center Rebecca Greer as well as WCC Board of Trustees Kelly Vannoy, and Josh Roten, Ashe County Manager Adam Stumb, Ashe County Commissioners Todd McNeill and William Sands, and Ashe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox.
During the meeting, Dr. Jeff Cox provided a bit of history about the Ashe Campus and the College as the Institution has emerged from the pandemic. Although student enrollment has been slow to reach pre-pandemic levels, the College is well on its way to returning to the successes of previous enrollment cycles. Of particular note, was that state support for the Ashe Campus as a multi-campus center of WCC is dependent on maintaining a certain level of enrollment. The impacts of the pandemic, along with shifts in student demographics and preferences, have left the College just short of reaching the support threshold. Should this trend continue, WCC would have to explore additional avenues to fully support campus operations. Dr. Cox assured those in attendance that a series of actions have been put in place to ensure the financial health of the Campus and support of the Ashe County community.
Dr. Cox invited Dr. Caleb Marsh and Ms. Becky Greer to address the group with their vision for the future of the Ashe Campus. The two engaged the group in discussion regarding new campus programming, expansions of existing programs, and the breadth of opportunities for all current and potential students in Ashe County. Among these items were new facilities to support welding programs, horticulture, fire and EMT programs, digital photography and graphic design, and the skilled trades. Members of the community in attendance offered praise for their vision and recommended several ideas to further engage and train the community including high school students earning credit for college courses.
At the conclusion of the meeting, all college and community members expressed their gratitude for one another and committed their efforts to this partnership and to the WCC vision for the Ashe Community for years to come.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.