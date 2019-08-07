JEFFERSON — Following years of planning, a groundbreaking ceremony for the $12 million expansion to the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m.
Once completed, the two-story, 36,000 square-foot expansion will include computer labs and classrooms for WCC students, an outdoor learning space, separate shop and cosmetology wings and a 1,400 square-foot meeting space available for the greater community to reserve, Ashe Post and Times previously reported.
Students at Ashe County High School will also have opportunities to access state-of-the-art equipment within the new WCC building, Ashe Post and Times previously reported.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site of the WCC Ashe Campus expansion, located next to the current Ashe Campus building behind Ashe County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.