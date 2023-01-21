WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Community College (WCC) Board of Trustees met on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the John A. Walker Center.
Prior to the start of the business session, Jody Call, executive director-strategy provided an update on WCC’s strategic plan.
The business session began with the approval of the minutes from the Dec. 8, 2022, Board of Trustees meeting.
Larry Stone, co-chair of the WCC Board of Trustees, announced the next trustee orientation/education session scheduled for March 29 – March 31, 2023, in Raleigh.
College President’s Report
Dr. Cox recognized the 2022 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty-Staff Award recipients. The 2022 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Faculty Award went to Vickie Bell, Respiratory Therapy program director. The 2022 Abby and Gordon Burns Distinguished Staff Member of the Year went to Loretta Johnson, office manager at the Ashe Campus.
NC Tech Paths
Zach Barricklow, vice president of Innovation and Organizational Change stated, “Wilkes Community College (WCC) formalized a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with NC Tech Paths (NCTP) to outline the nature of collaborative activities and financial relationships between the organizations. It is structured as a services contract for NCTP’s role (and results) in student recruitment. It is common for community colleges and universities to contract outside agencies to conduct recruitment on behalf of and in collaboration with the institution. In this case, WCC contracts NCTP to support the recruitment of students in Information Technology pathways. This includes prospective students for degree-seeking pathways and continuing education pathways. A higher recruitment fee is paid to NCTP for Per Scholas programs run through WCC’s Workforce Development and Community Education division because NCTP underwrites the majority of costs associated with contracting Per Scholas. A lower recruitment fee is paid to NCTP for all other in-house WCC programs because WCC covers the costs associated with operating these programs. Notably, NCTP contributes substantial funding to support WCC students. In 2022, NCTP funded the vast majority of living stipends issued to adult students enrolled in accelerated IT training pathways, as well as funding laptops for students who could not afford a digital device with which to take classes. This equated to approximately $100,000 contributed by NCTP to WCC students. Also, beyond recruitment, NCTP orchestrates the job-seeking and placement of WCC graduates. In its first year, NCTP placed 95% of graduates, which equates to 40 individuals, into IT jobs paying $48,000-92,000. All in all, the total recruitment fees projected to be paid by WCC to NCTP represent a significant net financial gain to WCC via enrollment revenue generated."
Personnel Committee
The trustees reviewed biographical narratives on new employees who began work since the board last met. New employees are Lawanna Cox, administrative assistant for Arts and Sciences; Mary Garris, cosmetology instructor; Stephanie Gragg, nurse aide instructor; Tracy Lowder, curriculum records manager; Patricia Chaffin, English instructor; and Tate Foster, Applied Engineering Technology instructor.
Employees assuming new roles include Caitlin Howell, curriculum records manager has assumed the role of instructional technologies specialist; Earl Byrd, the campus police captain has assumed the role of chief of campus police; Jamie Reavis, Collision Repair and Refinish has assumed the role of chair of Transportation Technologies; Kristen Macemore, dean of Business and Public Service Technologies, has assumed the role of interim vice president of Instruction.
Resignations include Makayla Pennington, nursing instructor; Eva Adams, SAGE administrative assistant; Dr. Yolanda Wilson, vice president of Instruction; Tanya Benfield, Institutional Advancement administrative assistant.
Retirements announced since the last board meeting include Hardin Kennedy, chair of Transportation Technologies; Sherry Shaw, Business Administration instructor; and Rose Brown, grants accounting specialist.
Finance Committee
The 2022-2023 WCC Annual Fund drive began July 1, 2022, with The Power of Participation as the theme. with the faculty, staff, and foundation/trustee board members. The goal is $70,000 for the campaign. As of Dec. 16, 2022, $54,545 had been contributed.
Plans for MerleFest 2023, scheduled for April 27 through April 30 are in full swing. On the heels of two truly unique festival cycles, the festival staff remains energized, innovative, and excited for what’s to come. We look forward to a successful MerleFest in April 2023.
The 2022-2023 Walker Center Season has kicked off to a great start. The season began on Friday, Sept. 9 with Croce Plays Croce, 50th Anniversary show. Upcoming events include comedian Karen Mills on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The Malpass Brothers Appalachian Road Show and Teea Goans will take the stage on Friday, March 10. There will be an additional season show on Friday, Feb. 23, Ladies 80’s Night with the Breakfast Club. And closing up the season will be Sail On, A Tribute to the Beach Boys on Friday, May 12.
The board received an update on the Education Promise Scholarship program. The program, launched in the fall of 2021, has awarded $131,453.50 to 129 students to date.
An overview of college enrollment data and the estimated state budgets for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years was provided by Morgan Francis, senior vice president of administration/CFO. Overall enrollments have declined over the past five years, with the greatest negative impact being COVID-19. Since the easing of COVID restrictions, full-time equivalent (FTE) enrollments have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels and are currently approximately 300 FTE below those for 2017-18. The loss of 300 FTE equates to roughly $1.8 million in state funding for the college. In addition, the college expects $600,000 of state funding for the Ashe Campus to phase out beginning in 2023-24 due to decreased enrollment in Ashe County. College administration has been planning for the expected funding reductions by eliminating vacant positions. To date, approximately $1.4 million has been saved by not filling vacancies. In order to balance the budget, the college will need to eliminate eight to ten positions prior to the start of the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Program and Planning Committee
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Annual Meeting was held Dec. 3-6, 2022. WCC was represented at the meeting by Dr. Jeff Cox, President; Angela Roten, Dean of Instructional Support Services; Dean of Business and Public Service Technologies also Interim Vice President of Instruction; Jody Call, Executive Director of Strategy, and Nicole Fogle, Executive Director of Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness and SACSCOC accreditation liaison.
Employability services conducted several workshops and participated in numerous activities during 2022 to help students develop employability and job search skills to prepare for the workforce. A total of 197 individual sessions for career/employability counseling were held; 33 in-class career/employability workshops and professional development were held with 466 participants.
During 2022 WCC Career Coaches provided 3,189 individual sessions reaching 1,515 high school students. The six Career Coaches combined conducted 233 group information sessions, reaching 8,616 students.
The 39th Annual Northwest Fire & Rescue College was held on the campus of Wilkes Community College Nov. 2 – 6. This year’s event drew 83 firefighters and emergency rescue workers The Northwest Fire & Rescue College is one of the most acclaimed trainings in this state and draws firefighters and emergency rescue workers from across North Carolina and parts of Virginia, Tennessee, and South Carolina. This year’s school had students from 27 different agencies and 11 different counties across North Carolina.
The WCC Board of Trustees will meet again on April 13, 2023, at the John A. Walker Community Center.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
