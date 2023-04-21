WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the Lakey Ballroom at the John A. Walker Center.
The business session began with the approval of the minutes from the January 2023 Board of Trustees meeting.
Buildings and Grounds Committee
The board approved a project proposal to renovate part of the third floor in Thompson Hall to be used by the Information Technology Division. The area to be renovated consists of approximately 5,700 sq. ft. and will include an office for IT staff, work areas, and storage space. The project is scheduled to begin in mid-May with completion likely by the end of October 2023.
The board approved a project proposal to renovate Hayes Hall. As one of the three original buildings on the Wilkes Campus, Hayes Hall has only had minor renovations since the building was opened in 1969. It is one of the primary classroom buildings on campus. The project will begin in mid-May.
WCC trustees were apprised that the cosmetology lab renovation in Herring Hall is scheduled to be completed in late May or early June, with an anticipated final inspection date of June 2nd. The new area is expected to be operational in July.
Finance Committee
The 2022-2023 WCC Annual Fund drive began on July 1, 2022, with the faculty, staff, foundation board members, and trustees. The campaign goal for this year is $70,000. As of March 21, 2023, $66,330 has been contributed or pledged. Priorities for the fund drive are WCC SkillsUSA, Doc Watson Student Emergency Fund, Food Pantry, Study Abroad, GED and HiSet Testing Scholarships, and unrestricted funds.
The board reviewed and approved the 2023-2024 local budget requests for Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties.
The board received notice that Wilkes Community College underwent a financial audit for the year ending June 30, 2022. The college received a clean audit with no findings.
Personnel Committee
The board gave authority to the Personnel Committee to approve salaries and other personnel matters for the 2023-2024 year. The committee will approve changes and other personnel matters once the State Board of Community Colleges issues sufficient salary and benefit information for 2023-2024.
New personnel - Tammy Carroll has accepted the position of Instructor of Nursing, effective February 13, 2023.
Assuming New Role – Wendy Nichols, health science admissions advisor has assumed the role of Assistant Director of Admissions, effective March 1, 2023
Retirements - The following retirements were announced: Chris Robinson, vice president of workforce development and community education, effective May 31, 2023; Wanda Shore, coordinator of admissions and placement testing, effective May 31, 2023; and Jeff Shore, director of WDCE administration/occupational training, effective May 31, 2023.
Resignations - Gary Harmon, simulations coordinator/ instructor EMS was announced since the last board meeting.
Chairperson’s Report
Trustee Appointments and Reappointments
Jay Vannoy, chair of the WCC Board of Trustees, shared with the board that the terms of the following trustees will expire on June 30, 2023; Susan Murphy, appointed by the Alleghany County Commissioners; Billy Davis, appointed by Wilkes County Commissioners; Dr. Pam Scott, appointed by the Governor; and Larry Stone, appointed by the Wilkes County Board of Education.
Mr. Vannoy appointed the personnel committee to serve as the nominating committee to recommend a new slate of officers for 2023-2024 for the board’s consideration at its next meeting.
College President’s Report
Academic Excellence Award – Willard Sheets was WCC’s 2023 Academic Excellent Award recipient. Sheets holds a 4.0 GPA while double majoring in associate in science (AS) and associate in engineering (AE). He plans to Transfer to NC State to double major in electrical and computer engineering and has already earned an AAS degree in Applied Engineering. Willard is among the SkillsUSA Gold Medalists. Willard stated, “I believe two things are key to academic success; First, you must realize that learning happens by choice, and second, you must be willing to make that choice every day for every class.”
Dallas Herring Achievement Award Nominee-Marlena Mudd
Marlena Mudd was selected as this year’s Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee. Mudd is a wife, mother, full-time teacher’s assistant in an Exceptional Children’s classroom, and a full-time student. Marlena is on track to graduate in May 2023 with plans to transfer to a university where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in special education. .
Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Nominee-Lacy Church
Lacey Church is this year’s nominee for the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award. Church serves many roles within the Wilkes Community College student body and within her community. As the WCC SGA Secretary, she has been active in campus activities and programs. A Bob Scott Leadership nominee must be active in campus activities and leadership within the community and Lacey is continuously active within both.
Church’s perseverance and dedication to personal and student body growth is demonstrated by her own leadership and involvement within the WCC campus and her community. Lacey has developed leadership skills that will be vital to her as she transitions from WCC to a four-year university and beyond.
Recognition of Vickie Bell as a finalist in the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award
Vickie Bell, Respiratory Therapy director was one of three finalists in the statewide Excellence in Teaching Award. Bell was presented with an official plaque from The State Board of Community Colleges and Reynolds American, Inc. that recognized her achievement as a state finalist.
Closed Session
During a closed session, the WCC Board of Trustees received the Personnel Committee Report.
Open Session
Following a Closed Session, the board re-entered into open session, with full board approval of the Personnel Committee Report. The Board of Trustees along with Personnel Committee Chair, Bert Hall congratulated Dr. Cox on another exceptional year and his successful nine-year tenure as President of Wilkes Community College.
The WCC Board of Trustees will meet again on May 10, 2023.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
