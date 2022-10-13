WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College is pleased to announce that Ed Price, MEd, EMT-P, WCC director of Emergency Medical Science was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for his achievement of 30 consecutive years of National EMS Certification.
WCC President, Dr. Jeff Cox stated, “We are fortunate to have someone of Ed’s caliber leading our EMS program at Wilkes Community College. Paramedics are extraordinary individuals, who face many challenges on a daily basis. Ed’s service to this community and his commitment to the EMS profession are reflections of the extraordinary individual he is.”
“This is an honor held by few, and we are grateful for your ongoing support and dedication,” said William Seifarth, executive director of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. “Thank you for your dedication to National Certifications, your state EMS efforts, and your local EMS development, as well as for providing outstanding care to the citizens of your community.”
Seifarth added, “Since 1970, the National Registry has registered more than two million EMS providers. During this time, the field of EMS has continually evolved and improved, and Price has been an integral part of those changes in this community. EMS would not be where it is today without his direction and service.”
Price has served as the Director of Emergency Medical Science at Wilkes Community College since 2019. Prior to coming to Wilkes Community College, he served as a paramedic with Wilkes County EMS, retiring with 30 years of service in 2018. He has been credentialed as a Paramedic in North Carolina for 35 years and with the National Registry for 30 years. To maintain status as a Nationally Registered Paramedic, paramedics must complete biennially, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in the United States.
WCC Dean of Health Sciences, Tamara Beck, congratulated Price on achieving 30 years of certification within the EMS profession. Beck said, “What an honor to receive. Thank you for the tireless hours of service you have given to our community, education, and the EMS profession.”
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
