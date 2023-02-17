Left to right: Allison Phillips, VP of institutional advancement/Foundation executive director; Lee K. Cornett, senior customer service relations specialist; Tabitha Hudler, Walker Center director; Denna Parsons, development and volunteer specialist; and Natasha Evans, community resource development specialist.
WILKESBORO - The Wilkes Community College Foundation hosted the Scholarship Gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Lakey Ballroom at the John A. Walker Community Center. Proceeds from the event netted approximately $19,000, which will support WCC Scholarships.
The evening opened with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Guests enjoyed dinner prepared by Walker Center Chef, Ashana Shores, and music by the live band Blaze the City. The theme for the evening was the Roaring Twenties. Guests were transported back to an era of Jazz-Age flappers, flouted Prohibition law, the Harlem Renaissance, and the Great Gatsby. Special events committee chairperson, Connie McNeill spearheaded the transformation of the Lakey Ballroom into a speakeasy, complete with requiring guests to know the password, scholarships, to enter.
Organizers of the event included Connie McNeill, special events committee chairperson; Natasha Evans, WCC Foundation; and Allison Phillips, WCC Foundation.
Event Sponsors for the Gala were Pam and Lee Herring, Becky and Arnold Lakey, and Window World; supporting flappers and fellas included 50’s Snack Bar, 6th and Main Bar, Restaurant and Catering, B & R Service, Inc., Blue Ribbon Lawn Care, Brame Huie Pharmacy, Bumgarner Services, Joe Campbell Roofing, Carolina West Wireless, Lee K. and Duane Cornett, ECMD, Faw Insurance, McNeill Buick Chevrolet Nissan, Michael’s Jewelry, Dr. Tom Musson, Phillips Cleaning Service, Specialty Car Company, Taupe Gallery, Martha and “B” Townes; and A special thanks to R.H. Barringer for providing beverages for the evening.
For more information on making a donation to the WCC Foundation, contact the Wilkes Community College Development Office at 336-838-6491. Contributions may be sent to WCC Foundation, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, N.C. 28697.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
