WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College will host the high school SkillsUSA Northwest Region Rally & Career Showcase on Feb. 27. The public is encouraged to attend the event to witness the advanced professional skills demonstrated by high school students. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Walker Center. The awards ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m.
Established in 2005, the WCC chapter of SkillsUSA is one of the largest postsecondary SkillsUSA groups in N.C. with WCC students regularly winning medals at state and national competitions.
“I invite all our communities to come and support this hands-on, face-to-face competitive event. This event is a great opportunity for business and industry leaders to scout for new talent,” said Jamie Reavis, WCC SkillsUSA advisor. “These students are future leaders in business, industry, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and the skilled labor workforce.”
All SkillsUSA members and advisors and Career and Technical Education (CTE) students can participate in this annual educational and professional development activity. Many business and industry partners attend to participate in or view the contests to see the talent level of potential future employees. Educational partners attend to compare the skills level of other schools and to talk with other educators about best practices. Media outlets are welcome to cover the large event.
At the 57th Annual SkillsUSA North Carolina Leadership and Skills Conference held in April 2022, Wilkes Community College’s 78 student competitors, including 21 Career & College Promise high school students, brought home 41 medals; 15 first-place gold medals, nine second-place silver medals, seven third-place bronze medals, five fourth-place, and five fifth-place finishes. Of the 78 WCC competitors, 42 placed in the top five, and everyone placed in the top nine in the state. WCC was named as part of the North Carolina SkillsUSA Elite 100 Club, which means WCC has had over 100 students enrolled for the last five years.
For more information about the SkillsUSA program, contact Jamie Reavis at (336) 838-6192 or ljreavis691@wilkescc.edu.
About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving high school, college and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations, and for further education. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
