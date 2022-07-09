WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College has launched a new online information site, as well as a digital advertising campaign, to quickly and efficiently share job training programs and college information with adults all across the region.
“In just a matter of months on our campuses, adult learners can acquire the skills, credentials, and degrees they need for a better job, a bigger paycheck, and an even brighter future for themselves and their families,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, President of Wilkes Community College. “Our goal is to connect and inform as many adults as possible about the variety of fast, flexible, and affordable education and job training programs that we have to offer. “
Part of the Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Future initiative, this summer’s outreach campaign includes direct outreach to adults who previously earned some college credits but left without a degree or certification; special community events and earned media promotions; digital marketing and advertising, and customized materials designed to quickly help more adult learners reconnect and re-enroll.
The vast majority of higher-wage jobs today require more than a high school diploma, but unfortunately, less than half of North Carolinians, between the ages of 25-44, have the education and training needed to fill these jobs. Meanwhile, employers across the region are frantically looking for the skilled talent needed to fill current jobs.
That is why Wilkes Community College, the John M. Belk Endowment, myFutureNC, and several other state and local partners are working together to launch the special outreach campaign to attract even more adult learners back to college.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
