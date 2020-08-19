WILKESBORO — The North Carolina Community Colleges system reports every year on how successful each of its 58 community colleges performed over an academic year. In the 2020 Performance Measures Report, Wilkes Community College was one of only two colleges in the entire state to score in the top two categories in all seven performance measures.
“These measures are evidence that the hard work we have been doing to implement our new strategic plan is working for our students,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president. “Kudos to our students, faculty, and staff for their hard work in making this kind of success possible.In the launch of our 5-year strategic plan a little over two years ago, we set a bold goal to double our graduation rate from 25 percent to 50 percent in five years. We have already moved our graduation rate from 25 percent to 38 percent.”
Of the seven measures, WCC met or exceeded the state’s excellence level in four measures for the 2018-2019 academic year. These measures included Basic Skills Progress, Success in Credit Math, First Year Progression and Curriculum Completion. The college also received above-average scores in the remaining three measures of Success in Credit English, Transfer Performance, and Licensure Pass Rate Index.
“Ensuring our students are performing well through these seven key indicators lets us know that the incredible work of our faculty and staff is making an impact in areas where it matters the most," said WCC VP of Instruction, Dr. Yolanda Wilson. "Moving the needle in these critical areas is an important step in the right direction and advances even further our aggressive student success agenda."
