WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Community College Small Business Center has a variety of seminars scheduled for February that support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses. These seminars are offered at no charge to participants unless otherwise noted but attendees must pre-register to participate.
QuickBooks, the Online Version for the Small Business Owner: Part 2
Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Webinar
Do you need to get your business up to date with the latest tools for keeping excellent financial records? If so, QuickBooks Online may be your answer. Topics covered in the seminar are general entry, chart of accounts, bank feeds, sales tax, reports & queries, receiving customer payments and deposits, tracking inventory and payroll, and projects more.
How to Start a Business
Feb. 17 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Wilkes County Public Library
Understand the basics of starting a business and go from idea to opportunity. Learn key strategies for start-up, financing, and marketing as well as important information about legal issues, licensing, zoning, operations and more. Realize the importance of a self-assessment and how to evaluate the feasibility of your business idea. Discover the resources available to help you start and successfully operate your business.
Proposal Writing 101
Feb. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Webinar
You’ve found an RFP that your business is perfect for, now what? Learn to respond to opportunities by writing proposals that enhance your chances of winning a contract. Discover how to write a proposal that shows why your company is the best one for the job. This is the sixth in the Government Contracting Series.
Become an Airbnb Entrepreneur
Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. – Webinar
Do you have a home that could be earning you extra income on Airbnb? If you think the answer may be yes, join us to learn how to become a part of the fast-growing short-term rental market. Learn how to optimize your Airbnb rental to maximize your profit! Those interested may visit the website at www.ncsbc.net/center.aspx?center=75570 to pre-register for seminars.
To learn more about the Small Business Center and seminars, contact Laurie Brintle-Jarvis, SBC director, by phone at (336) 838-6166 or at lsbrintle336@wilkescc.edu.
The Small Business Center Network, comprised of 58 small business centers throughout North Carolina, supports the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of training, counseling and resource information.
