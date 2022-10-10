WILKESBORO - The Student Government Association (SGA) at the Wilkes Campus has named the following officers to serve for the 2022-2023 school year:
Executive Board
- President: Peyton Paisley*
- Vice President: Emily Holman**
- Public Information Officer: Lacey Church*
- Parliamentarian: Dawson Osborne*
SGA Senators
- Freshman Senator: Faith Elledge**
- Freshman Senator: Ethan Winebarger**
* Elected in spring 2022
** Elected in fall 2022
The SGA-Wilkes Campus held annual elections during the spring 2022 semester to name SGA Executive Board positions. During the spring election, the president, public information officer, and parliamentarian positions were filled. The SGA fall elections held September 1-9 filled the vice president and two freshman senator positions.
The WCC SGA strives to give a voice to the student body of Wilkes Community College. The goal of SGA is to provide an educational, informative, and recreational experience outside the classroom as well as develop leaders and problem-solvers beyond the college walls. SGA members are given a forum to exchange ideas, thoughts, and concerns. This is also the opportunity to explore issues unique to our college and region and to share in the construction of solutions to challenges and obstacles that can benefit us all. Every Wilkes Community College student that pays the student activity fee is eligible to join SGA.
The Student Government Association (SGA) is the official representative of the student body at Wilkes Community College. The executive board and senators are elected each year and work with the students in organizing a variety of activities throughout the year. In addition, SGA approves charters for organizations and allocates funds for student events. It also provides leadership in student affairs and assists in the development of programs for the betterment of the college. The SGA president serves as an ex-officio member of the college's Board of Trustees and participates in the review of policies that will affect student life at Wilkes Community College.
For more information about WCC’s Student Government Association, contact Wendy Harris, student life coordinator/SGA advisor, at 336-838-6142 or wwharris216@wilkescc.edu.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
