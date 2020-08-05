WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held their monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 4 at West Jefferson Town Hall.
First up on the agenda was the quarterly ABC report, presented by General Manager Tony Lyall and Board Chairman Haskell McGuire. In the report covering April, May and June, the store brought in $620,611, more than $100,000 more than the same time frame a year earlier. For the quarter, the ABC Board delivered a $27,500 check to the town.
With the quarter being the last in the 2019/20 fiscal year, the ABC Store was also able to present the town with a year-end budget adjustment check for $90,000.
Next up for the board were a series of recommendations from the West Jefferson Planning Board regarding rezonings and amendments to town ordinances.
The board approved five parcel rezonings from community shopping to residential agriculture, a voluntary annexation and changes to articles in the town’s ordinances. Included was the addition of demonstration and assemblage permits, which was recommended following a Black Lives Matter protest in the town in June, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Also approved were two street closures in September and November. The first was for the Olde Time Antique Fair, set for Sept 18 and 19, while the second for the town’s Holiday Parade on Nov. 21.
The board also set an Aug. 18 date for the next Board of Adjustments meeting, as well as moved the September Board of Aldermen meeting from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14 to avoid Labor Day.
