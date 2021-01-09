WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held their first meeting of 2020 on Monday, Jan. 4 at West Jefferson Town Hall.
During the portion of the meeting designated for public hearings, the Board first revisited the consideration for rezoning of Parcel ID 19223 001 599 from Highway Commercial to Medium Density Residential.
The owners of the property, which is located at 859 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson, shared their plans to turn the upstairs of the building into an Airbnb and use the downstairs area for storage.
They also plan to incorporate some landscaping around property to make it look more presentable. There were no comments made by members of the public during the hearing.
There were no formal votes during the public hearings the board because not all members were physically present but were participating virtually.
The remaining public hearings were voluntary annexations.
The second public hearing was for the Sheri Lawrence property, Parcel ID 19227 087 006, which was experiencing issues with its sewage. There were no comments during the hearing.
The third public hearing for a volunteer annexation was the Aeriell Youngbar property, Parcel ID 19227 087 002. The hearing was closed as there were no public comments.
The fourth and final public hearing was for a volunteer annexation of the Beckie Ballard property, Parcel ID 19227 086 017. During this hearing, members of the board mentioned a dire need for sewer caps and there were no public comments.
The meeting was recessed until Jan. 5 to allow 24 hours for public comments.
During the regular session, there was a discussion led by Fire Chief Eric Miller about the issues with the WJVFD Breathing Compressor. Miller said it would be $10,000 to rebuild the compressor.
Miller said he and the officers they would like to replace the compressor. He added that a grant was made available Jan. 1 and they want to apply for nine new air packs, which would give them 18 bottles of oxygen. According to Miller, seven of the bottles expired in 2020 because each bottle has a 20 year lifespan. 14 of the fire department's bottles will expire in 2021 so they will need to replace 21 air bottles between 2020 and 2021. Miller said the department has already replaced four of the bottles using a grant they received last year.
They fire department four different quotes on a new compressor. One of the quotes was for a little over $49,000. The companies who gave the quotes would not take any trade-ins.
A motion was made by to approve the purchase of the new air compressor for $49,549 and donate the old compressor to Piney Creek Fire Department. The motion carried.
There was also a discussion about the alleyway at the Old Hotel building downtown.
Owner of the Old Hotel, Mark Beck, contacted the Town about a month ago about his plans to install a courtyard on the property behind the building.
The courtyard is planned to be built onto of some extra spacing which Beck plans to built into the ground. The size of the space will be an estimated, sizable 5,000 square feet to be used for storage purposes.
Discussed was an alleyway located behind the building. A portion of the alleyway is assumed to be owned by the Town of West Jefferson, according to the tax map.
The alleyway is located behind Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli and Beck has asked for ownership of the alley because it is part of the construction area where he and his company, Bridgetree, Inc. plans to install the underground area.
Beck had Randy Rhodes Associates & PA complete a survey, which found the land in question to measure .006 in acreage.
The next Board of Adjustments meeting was set for Monday, Jan. 18.
During the Aldermen comments portion of the meeting Alderwoman Crystal Miller echoed the sentiments of thanking everybody for their hard work for the Town.
"Happy New Year and let's hope that we can figure out a better system for COVID and moved forward and have a better year," Miller said.
Alderman John Reeves also wished everybody a Happy New Year and also complimented the board and all Town employees.
"We have got one of the best Town workers, maintenance, police department, office workers and everything," Reeves said. "Just thank you so much for what everybody does."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.