WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held its monthly meeting Monday, May 4. While the meeting was held in West Jefferson Town Hall, the public was not allowed to attend in person, but could watch the meeting via zoom call due to the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. Alderman Rusty Barr was not in attendance.
First up on the agenda for the board was the consideration of the date for the annual Walk For Life event. The event is planned for Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Backstreet park, with organizers telling the board they expect around 200 participants. Alderman John Reeves moved to approve the event, which was seconded by Alderman Crystal Miller before being approved in a 4-0 vote.
The board then appointed Ashe County Cheese’s Josh Williams to the town’s tourism and development authority.
Next was a discussion of whether the town would extend the ban on short-term rentals in town limits. The ban has been in place since shortly after Ashe County’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 22.
Mayor Tom Hartman noted the Ashe County Board of Commissioners had not voted to extend the county’s ban at their meeting earlier in the day. Alderman Calvin Green moved that the board follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan, and continue to monitor the situation, which was approved.
The board also discussed some changes to the town’s proposed budget, with Town Manager Brantley Price noting changes including looking into an Appalachian Regional Commission grant for town-wide wifi, and that water revenue is down between 15 and 20 percent. Price noted that the drop in water revenue is likely due to Ashe County High School and businesses in the town shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
