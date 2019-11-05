WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held its final meeting before the 2019 Municipal Elections Monday, Nov. 4 at West Jefferson Town Hall.
Alderman Jerry McMillan was not in attendance.
At the meeting, the board heard from Ashe County Arts Council Executive Director Jeff Fissell, who came to the board requesting help in the replacement of the Arts Center’s climate control system. According to Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth, the board agreed to split the $5,110 cost of replacing the Arts Center’s air conditioning only with a 4-0 vote.
United States Census Partnership Specialist Rick Farmer stopped by to give a presentation on the 2020 Census to the board.
The Board of Aldermen also unanimously approved the reappointment of Eric Miller and Jody Walters as West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief, respectively. They will both serve one-year terms.
The board also scheduled Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. for their next Board of Adjustments meeting.
The nest meeting of the Board of Aldermen will be Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.