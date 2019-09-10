WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen met Monday, Sept. 9 at Town Hall for their monthly meeting. Alderman Jerry McMillan was not in attendance, leaving the number at four in addition to Mayor Dale Baldwin.
The meeting was held back one week due to Labor Day falling on the regularly scheduled meeting date.
On the agenda was a consideration of an Asset Inventory Assessment Grant resolution. The resolution would essentially announce support for civil engineer Mike Acquesta and his team’s mapping, testing and repair of the town’s sewer and water pipes with the help of grant money. Acquesta said the grant, should they receive it, will help the project be easier on the town. The aldermen approved the resolution 4-0.
Also on the agenda was the consideration of an agreement between the town and Third Day Market, which wants to install a bronze statue in front of its storefront. The statue was initially brought up at the board’s July 1 meeting, with town attorney Jak Reeves now presenting the board with a contract that would be signed by the town and the store. The deal would essentially lease the ground to the store for $50 per year, allowing them to install the statue for as long as they keep the lease going. Like the previous item, the board unanimously approved the agreement.
The board also unanimously approved a resolution to support the 2020 United States Census, with Baldwin saying it’s important to know how many people are in West Jefferson, the state and the country.
The board also approved tax releases for seven instances requiring refunds, which totaled $1,011.75.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.